Andrew Steel

2025 NFL Preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels & streaming links

TV Guide & Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for this year's warm-up games, as teams prepare for another thrilling campaign

The 2025 NFL Preseason is finally here, with every team ready to be tested over three weeks of action before the regular season kicks off in early September.

Before the NFL regular season kicks off, fans are treated to a month-long appetizer of preseason football—a warm-up lap before the real grind begins. Tracking down where to watch can be a bit tricky, though, as most of these tune-up contests air on local or regional broadcasts rather than national networks.

Can last year’s letdowns rewrite their stories and rise to the occasion in 2025? That’s the million-dollar question. But if history is any guide, preseason games often give us an early glimpse of breakout candidates and future impact players.

It’s also the perfect proving ground—a chance for coaches to test-drive new schemes, sort out the depth chart, and see who thrives when the pads come on. Whether it's rookies looking to make their mark or veterans fighting to keep their spot, preseason football offers a first look at the drama that lies ahead.

Across August, though, the time to fine-tune plans and settle on starting lineups will prove crucial insight, so how can you watch it all unfold and tune in to every game?

Allow GOAL to guide you through the 2025 NFL Preseason, including games, channels and where to stream all your favorite players and teams.

2025 NFL Preseason schedule

Mark your calendars—football is back this summer. The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game kicks things off on Thursday, July 31 at 8 pm ET, with the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Detroit Lions under the lights at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Just a week later, the preseason ramps up on August 7 with an exciting double feature: the Indianapolis Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders battling the Seattle Seahawks.

Things come to a thrilling close on August 23, as fans are treated to a jam-packed quadruple-header: the Rams face the Browns, the Seahawks clash with the Packers, the Jaguars go toe-to-toe with the Dolphins, and the Raiders wrap up against the Cardinals. Buckle up—it's going to be a wild warm-up to the regular season.

DateTime (ET)MatchTV Channel(s)
Thu, Jul 318:00 pmLos Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions (HOF)NBC
Thu, Aug 77:00 pmIndianapolis Colts @ Baltimore RavensFOX59, WBAL-TV, NFL Network
Thu, Aug 77:30 pmCincinnati Bengals @ Philadelphia EaglesBengals Preseason TV, NBC10
Thu, Aug 710:00 pmLas Vegas Raiders @ Seattle SeahawksFOX5 Las Vegas, KING 5, NFL Network
Fri, Aug 87:00 pmDetroit Lions @ Atlanta FalconsLions TV Network, WAGA-TV/FOX 5
Fri, Aug 87:00 pmCleveland Browns @ Carolina PanthersWEWS, NFL Network
Fri, Aug 87:30 pmWashington Commanders @ New England PatriotsPatriots Preseason Net, WUSA 9
Sat, Aug 91:00 pmNew York Giants @ Buffalo BillsTBA, WIVB, NFL Network
Sat, Aug 94:00 pmHouston Texans @ Minnesota VikingsTBA, FOX 9, NFL Network
Sat, Aug 97:00 pmPittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville JaguarsKDKA-TV, FOX30
Sat, Aug 97:00 pmDallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles RamsTBA, KABC
Sat, Aug 97:30 pmTennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBA
Sat, Aug 98:00 pmKansas City Chiefs @ Arizona CardinalsKSHB 41, TBA
Sat, Aug 98:00 pmNew York Jets @ Green Bay PackersTBA, Packers TV Net, NFL Network
Sat, Aug 98:30 pmDenver Broncos @ San Francisco 49ers9NEWS, KPIX 5 (CBS)
Sun, Aug 101:00 pmMiami Dolphins @ Chicago BearsCBS Miami, Bears Net, NFL Network
Sun, Aug 104:05 pmNew Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles ChargersGray TV, CBS2, NFL Network
Fri, Aug 157:00 pmTennessee Titans @ Atlanta FalconsWAGA-TV/FOX 5, NFL Network
Fri, Aug 1510:00 pmKansas City Chiefs @ Seattle SeahawksKSHB 41, KING 5, NFL Network
Sat, Aug 161:00 pmMiami Dolphins @ Detroit LionsCBS Miami, Lions TV Network
Sat, Aug 161:00 pmCarolina Panthers @ Houston TexansTBA, KTRK
Sat, Aug 161:00 pmGreen Bay Packers @ Indianapolis ColtsPackers TV Net, CBS4
Sat, Aug 161:00 pmNew England Patriots @ Minnesota VikingsPatriots Preseason Net, FOX 9
Sat, Aug 161:00 pmCleveland Browns @ Philadelphia EaglesWEWS, NBC10, NFL Network
Sat, Aug 164:00 pmSan Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas RaidersKPIX 5 (CBS), FOX5 Las Vegas, NFL Network
Sat, Aug 167:00 pmBaltimore Ravens @ Dallas CowboysWBAL-TV, TBD
Sat, Aug 167:00 pmLos Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles RamsCBS2, KABC
Sat, Aug 167:00 pmNew York Jets @ New York GiantsWCBS-TV 2, NFL Network
Sat, Aug 167:00 pmTampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh SteelersKDKA-TV, NFL Network
Sat, Aug 169:30 pmArizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos9NEWS, NFL Network
Sun, Aug 171:00 pmJacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans SaintsCBS47, Gray TV, NFL Network
Sun, Aug 178:00 pmBuffalo Bills @ Chicago BearsFOX

How to watch 2025 NFL Preseason Games

In the United States, viewers can watch 2025 NFL Preseason games through several methods. The majority of matches will be aired, region to region, on each team's local television affiliate as an in-market match, while a handful will be broadcast nationally on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NBC.

Amazon's Prime Video service will exclusively show the Week 3 fixture between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, for example, which will not be available on another network.

Most games will also be streamed through the NFL Network, while you can watch matches through a streaming package provider such as Fubo, Sling TV, or DirecTV Stream.

If the game's not on national TV, don't sweat it — NFL+has your back. The service streams every non-national preseason matchup live, giving out-of-market fans a front-row seat to games they can't catch on their local channels.

It's the go-to option for diehards looking to follow their team wherever they are, no antenna or cable required.

For more information, visit our guide on how to watch 2025 NFL Preseason games.

