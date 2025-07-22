2025 NFL Preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels & streaming links

Here’s the full schedule for this year's warm-up games, as teams prepare for another thrilling campaign

The 2025 NFL Preseason is finally here, with every team ready to be tested over three weeks of action before the regular season kicks off in early September.

Before the NFL regular season kicks off, fans are treated to a month-long appetizer of preseason football—a warm-up lap before the real grind begins. Tracking down where to watch can be a bit tricky, though, as most of these tune-up contests air on local or regional broadcasts rather than national networks.

Can last year’s letdowns rewrite their stories and rise to the occasion in 2025? That’s the million-dollar question. But if history is any guide, preseason games often give us an early glimpse of breakout candidates and future impact players.

It’s also the perfect proving ground—a chance for coaches to test-drive new schemes, sort out the depth chart, and see who thrives when the pads come on. Whether it's rookies looking to make their mark or veterans fighting to keep their spot, preseason football offers a first look at the drama that lies ahead.

Across August, though, the time to fine-tune plans and settle on starting lineups will prove crucial insight, so how can you watch it all unfold and tune in to every game?

Allow GOAL to guide you through the 2025 NFL Preseason, including games, channels and where to stream all your favorite players and teams.

2025 NFL Preseason schedule

Mark your calendars—football is back this summer. The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game kicks things off on Thursday, July 31 at 8 pm ET, with the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Detroit Lions under the lights at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Just a week later, the preseason ramps up on August 7 with an exciting double feature: the Indianapolis Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders battling the Seattle Seahawks.

Things come to a thrilling close on August 23, as fans are treated to a jam-packed quadruple-header: the Rams face the Browns, the Seahawks clash with the Packers, the Jaguars go toe-to-toe with the Dolphins, and the Raiders wrap up against the Cardinals. Buckle up—it's going to be a wild warm-up to the regular season.

Date Time (ET) Match TV Channel(s) Thu, Jul 31 8:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions (HOF) NBC Thu, Aug 7 7:00 pm Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens FOX59, WBAL-TV, NFL Network Thu, Aug 7 7:30 pm Cincinnati Bengals @ Philadelphia Eagles Bengals Preseason TV, NBC10 Thu, Aug 7 10:00 pm Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks FOX5 Las Vegas, KING 5, NFL Network Fri, Aug 8 7:00 pm Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons Lions TV Network, WAGA-TV/FOX 5 Fri, Aug 8 7:00 pm Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers WEWS, NFL Network Fri, Aug 8 7:30 pm Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots Patriots Preseason Net, WUSA 9 Sat, Aug 9 1:00 pm New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills TBA, WIVB, NFL Network Sat, Aug 9 4:00 pm Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings TBA, FOX 9, NFL Network Sat, Aug 9 7:00 pm Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars KDKA-TV, FOX30 Sat, Aug 9 7:00 pm Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams TBA, KABC Sat, Aug 9 7:30 pm Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBA Sat, Aug 9 8:00 pm Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals KSHB 41, TBA Sat, Aug 9 8:00 pm New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers TBA, Packers TV Net, NFL Network Sat, Aug 9 8:30 pm Denver Broncos @ San Francisco 49ers 9NEWS, KPIX 5 (CBS) Sun, Aug 10 1:00 pm Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears CBS Miami, Bears Net, NFL Network Sun, Aug 10 4:05 pm New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers Gray TV, CBS2, NFL Network Fri, Aug 15 7:00 pm Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons WAGA-TV/FOX 5, NFL Network Fri, Aug 15 10:00 pm Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks KSHB 41, KING 5, NFL Network Sat, Aug 16 1:00 pm Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions CBS Miami, Lions TV Network Sat, Aug 16 1:00 pm Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans TBA, KTRK Sat, Aug 16 1:00 pm Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts Packers TV Net, CBS4 Sat, Aug 16 1:00 pm New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings Patriots Preseason Net, FOX 9 Sat, Aug 16 1:00 pm Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles WEWS, NBC10, NFL Network Sat, Aug 16 4:00 pm San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders KPIX 5 (CBS), FOX5 Las Vegas, NFL Network Sat, Aug 16 7:00 pm Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys WBAL-TV, TBD Sat, Aug 16 7:00 pm Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams CBS2, KABC Sat, Aug 16 7:00 pm New York Jets @ New York Giants WCBS-TV 2, NFL Network Sat, Aug 16 7:00 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers KDKA-TV, NFL Network Sat, Aug 16 9:30 pm Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos 9NEWS, NFL Network Sun, Aug 17 1:00 pm Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints CBS47, Gray TV, NFL Network Sun, Aug 17 8:00 pm Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears FOX

How to watch 2025 NFL Preseason Games

In the United States, viewers can watch 2025 NFL Preseason games through several methods. The majority of matches will be aired, region to region, on each team's local television affiliate as an in-market match, while a handful will be broadcast nationally on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NBC.

Amazon's Prime Video service will exclusively show the Week 3 fixture between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, for example, which will not be available on another network.

Most games will also be streamed through the NFL Network, while you can watch matches through a streaming package provider such as Fubo, Sling TV, or DirecTV Stream.

If the game's not on national TV, don't sweat it — NFL+has your back. The service streams every non-national preseason matchup live, giving out-of-market fans a front-row seat to games they can't catch on their local channels.

It's the go-to option for diehards looking to follow their team wherever they are, no antenna or cable required.

For more information, visit our guide on how to watch 2025 NFL Preseason games.

