Complete FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Guide: Free streaming coverage and TV channel schedule

Complete FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Guide & Free Streaming Schedule

The waiting is finally over. The historic, expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, bringing an unprecedented 48 nations together for a massive, 104-match football feast across North America. From the electric atmosphere of the opening matches to the looming drama of the knockout rounds, the world's biggest sporting spectacle is completely taking over our screens.

But with a tournament of this scale - spanning three host countries and multiple time zones - keeping track of daily kickoffs can quickly feel like a logistical nightmare. You shouldn't need a map and a calculator just to figure out when your team plays, nor should you have to drain your wallet to watch them do it.

The Good News: You don’t need an expensive premium cable package to stay on top of the action.

Whether you are trying to stream the terrestrial BBC and ITVX feeds in the UK, tap into SBS On Demand down under, or navigate the best free trials and cord-cutting workarounds in the United States, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you.

Below is your definitive, up-to-the-minute 2026 World Cup TV guide and streaming schedule to ensure you catch every single goal, dynamic upset, and viral moment completely free and legally, no matter where you are in the world.