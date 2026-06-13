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Neil Bennett

Complete FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Guide: Free streaming coverage and TV channel schedule

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

Never miss a goal with our 2026 FIFA World Cup TV guide!

Complete FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Guide & Free Streaming Schedule

The waiting is finally over. The historic, expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, bringing an unprecedented 48 nations together for a massive, 104-match football feast across North America. From the electric atmosphere of the opening matches to the looming drama of the knockout rounds, the world's biggest sporting spectacle is completely taking over our screens.

But with a tournament of this scale - spanning three host countries and multiple time zones - keeping track of daily kickoffs can quickly feel like a logistical nightmare. You shouldn't need a map and a calculator just to figure out when your team plays, nor should you have to drain your wallet to watch them do it.

The Good News: You don’t need an expensive premium cable package to stay on top of the action.

Whether you are trying to stream the terrestrial BBC and ITVX feeds in the UK, tap into SBS On Demand down under, or navigate the best free trials and cord-cutting workarounds in the United States, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you.

Below is your definitive, up-to-the-minute 2026 World Cup TV guide and streaming schedule to ensure you catch every single goal, dynamic upset, and viral moment completely free and legally, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • The Cord-Cutter's US Guide: How to Watch 104 Matches (Almost) Entirely Free

    In the United States, navigating soccer broadcasts can often feel like juggling a dozen different premium apps. However, because North America is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, the broadcasting landscape is surprisingly accessible - if you know where to look.

    The exclusive English-language rights belong to FOX Sports, while NBCUniversal’s Telemundo holds the Spanish-language rights. Between over-the-air broadcasts, clever free-trial stacking, and ad-supported apps, you can catch a massive chunk of this tournament without spending a dime.

    The US Broadcast Rights Blueprint

    Language

    Primary Broadcast Networks

    Cable/Premium Channels

    Standalone Streaming App

    English

    FOX (70 matches, including Round of 16 through the Final)

    FS1 (34 matches)

    Fox One ($19.99/mo)

    Spanish

    Telemundo (92 matches)

    Universo (12 matches)

    Peacock ($10.99/mo for Premium)

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial


  • 메시 월드컵 우승 Messi World Cup TrophyGetty Images

    The Ultimate Free Hack - An Over-the-Air (OTA) Antenna

    If you want a 100% legal, permanently free way to watch the tournament, dust off or buy a cheap digital TV antenna. Because FOX and Telemundo are major terrestrial broadcast networks, a solid over-the-air signal unlocks the vast majority of the tournament.

    • What you get: You’ll get access to 70 matches in English on FOX (including the entire business end of the tournament from the Round of 16 to the Final) and an incredible 92 matches in Spanish on Telemundo.
    • The Catch: You will miss out on the 34 matches relegated to FS1 and the 12 matches on Universo, which require a pay-TV login or streaming subscription.

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • Fubo's "Free Trial Relay"

    If you want to stream every single match on your phone, tablet, or smart TV across both FOX and FS1, you can piece together the 39-day tournament by cycling through live TV streaming free trials.

    Unlike other services that force you to compromise, Fubo houses all four essential US tournament broadcasters (FOX, FS1, Telemundo, and Universo) under a single digital roof. This makes it the ultimate all-in-one platform for complete, English-and-Spanish 104-match coverage.

    The Fubo Anchor (5 to 7 Days): Start your tournament campaign by signing up for Fubo’s free trial. It gives you instant access to pristine, high-frame-rate sports feeds that are perfectly optimized for live soccer. If you activate it during a chaotic stretch of the group stage—or save it entirely for the high-stakes knockout rounds—you can catch dozens of games completely free. (Bonus: If you do decide to stay on, Fubo’s entry-level "Sports + News" plan is currently the most cost-effective way to keep FS1 on your screen).

    English Language
    New Fubo Logo

    Fubo

    Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network, FS1, and Telemundo with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

    Monthly from$45.99
    Spanish Language
    fubo latino logo new

    Peacock

    If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary with Fubo's Latino plan. First month available for just $9.99

    Monthly from$10.99
    Watch for free!
    Fubo Free Trial

    Fubo

    Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX, FS1 and Telemundo, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!

    Watch nowFREE
    English Language
    New Fubo Logo

    Fubo

    Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network, FS1, and Telemundo with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

    Monthly from$45.99
    Spanish Language
    fubo latino logo new

    Peacock

    If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary with Fubo's Latino plan. First month available for just $9.99

    Monthly from$10.99
    Watch for free!
    Fubo Free Trial

    Fubo

    Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX, FS1 and Telemundo, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!

    Watch nowFREE
    English Language
    New Fubo Logo

    Fubo

    Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network, FS1, and Telemundo with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

    Monthly from$45.99

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  • Free Digital Platforms (Tubi, YouTube, & FIFA+)

    Tubi: The Fox-owned free streaming app requires no account or credit card. While it doesn't carry the whole tournament, it is broadcasting select high-profile games in gorgeous 4K completely free.

    YouTube: FIFA and YouTube have a unique partnership for this tournament. Official US broadcasters are allowed to stream the first 10 minutes of every single match live on YouTube, alongside select full matches and lightning-fast highlights.

    FIFA+: FIFA’s official app won't have every live match for US viewers due to geo-restrictions, but it is the best place for free, instant full-match replays after the final whistle blows.

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • Group Stage (Opening & Week 1 Fixtures)

    Date

    Game

    Kick-off (ET / PT)

    TV Channel

    Thu, June 11

    🇲🇽 Mexico 2–0 South Africa 🇿🇦

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🇰🇷 South Korea 2–1 Czechia 🇨🇿

    10:00 PM / 7:00 PM

    FS1

    Fri, June 12

    🇨🇦 Canada 1–1 Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🇺🇸 United States 4–1 Paraguay 🇵🇾

    9:00 PM / 6:00 PM

    FOX

    Sat, June 13

    🇶🇦 Qatar 1–1 Switzerland 🇨🇭

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX

    (Today)

    🇧🇷 Brazil vs. Morocco 🇲🇦

    6:00 PM / 3:00 PM

    FS1


    🇭🇹 Haiti vs. Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

    9:00 PM / 6:00 PM

    FS1


    🇦🇺 Australia vs. Türkiye 🇹🇷

    12:00 AM / 9:00 PM

    FS1

    Sun, June 14

    🇩🇪 Germany vs. Curaçao 🇨🇼

    1:00 PM / 10:00 AM

    FOX


    🇳🇱 Netherlands vs. Japan 🇯🇵

    4:00 PM / 1:00 PM

    FOX


    🇨🇮 Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 🇪🇨

    7:00 PM / 4:00 PM

    FS1


    🇸🇪 Sweden vs. Tunisia 🇹🇳

    10:00 PM / 7:00 PM

    FS1

    Mon, June 15

    🇪🇸 Spain vs. Cape Verde 🇨🇻

    12:00 PM / 9:00 AM

    FOX


    🇧🇪 Belgium vs. Egypt 🇪🇬

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay 🇺🇾

    6:00 PM / 3:00 PM

    FS1


    🇮🇷 Iran vs. New Zealand 🇳🇿

    9:00 PM / 6:00 PM

    FS1

    Tue, June 16

    🇫🇷 France vs. Senegal 🇸🇳

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🇮🇶 Iraq vs. Norway 🇳🇴

    6:00 PM / 3:00 PM

    FOX


    🇦🇷 Argentina vs. Algeria 🇩🇿

    9:00 PM / 6:00 PM

    FOX


    🇦🇹 Austria vs. Jordan 🇯🇴

    12:00 AM / 9:00 PM

    FS1

    Wed, June 17

    🇵🇹 Portugal vs. DR Congo 🇨🇩

    1:00 PM / 10:00 AM

    FOX


    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs. Croatia 🇭🇷

    4:00 PM / 1:00 PM

    FOX


    🇬🇭 Ghana vs. Panama 🇵🇦

    7:00 PM / 4:00 PM

    FS1


    🇺🇿 Uzbekistan vs. Colombia 🇨🇴

    10:00 PM / 7:00 PM

    FS1

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • Group Stage (Matchday 2)

    Date

    Game

    Kick-off (ET / PT)

    TV Channel

    Thu, June 18

    🇨🇿 Czechia vs. South Africa 🇿🇦

    12:00 PM / 9:00 AM

    FOX


    🇨🇭 Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🇨🇦 Canada vs. Qatar 🇶🇦

    6:00 PM / 3:00 PM

    FS1


    🇲🇽 Mexico vs. South Korea 🇰🇷

    9:00 PM / 6:00 PM

    FOX

    Fri, June 19

    🇺🇸 United States vs. Australia 🇦🇺

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland vs. Morocco 🇲🇦

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🇧🇷 Brazil vs. Haiti 🇭🇹

    8:30 PM / 5:30 PM

    FOX


    🇹🇷 Türkiye vs. Paraguay 🇵🇾

    11:00 PM / 8:00 PM

    FS1

    Mon, June 22

    🇦🇷 Argentina vs. Austria 🇦🇹

    1:00 PM / 10:00 AM

    FOX


    🇫🇷 France vs. Iraq 🇮🇶

    5:00 PM / 2:00 PM

    FOX


    🇳🇴 Norway vs. Senegal 🇸🇳

    8:00 PM / 5:00 PM

    FOX


    🇯🇴 Jordan vs. Algeria 🇩🇿

    11:00 PM / 8:00 PM

    FS1

    Tue, June 23

    🇵🇹 Portugal vs. Uzbekistan 🇺🇿

    1:00 PM / 10:00 AM

    FOX


    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs. Ghana 🇬🇭

    4:00 PM / 1:00 PM

    FOX


    🇵🇦 Panama vs. Croatia 🇭🇷

    7:00 PM / 4:00 PM

    FOX


    🇨🇴 Colombia vs. DR Congo 🇨🇩

    10:00 PM / 7:00 PM

    FS1

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • Group Stage (Matchday 3)

    To prevent teams from playing for mutually beneficial results, the final group stage fixtures kick off simultaneously, splitting coverage directly down the middle between both FOX and FS1.

    Date

    Game

    Kick-off (ET / PT)

    TV Channel

    Wed, June 24

    🇨🇦 Canada vs. Switzerland 🇨🇭

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar 🇶🇦

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FS1


    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland vs. Brazil 🇧🇷

    6:00 PM / 3:00 PM

    FOX


    🇲🇦 Morocco vs. Haiti 🇭🇹

    6:00 PM / 3:00 PM

    FS1


    🇲🇽 Mexico vs. Czechia 🇨🇿

    9:00 PM / 6:00 PM

    FOX


    🇰🇷 South Korea vs. South Africa 🇿🇦

    9:00 PM / 6:00 PM

    FS1

    Thu, June 25

    🇪🇨 Ecuador vs. Germany 🇩🇪

    4:00 PM / 1:00 PM

    FOX


    🇨🇼 Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast 🇨🇮

    4:00 PM / 1:00 PM

    FS1


    🇹🇳 Tunisia vs. Netherlands 🇳🇱

    7:00 PM / 4:00 PM

    FOX


    🇯🇵 Japan vs. Sweden 🇸🇪

    7:00 PM / 4:00 PM

    FS1


    🇺🇸 United States vs. Türkiye 🇹🇷

    10:00 PM / 7:00 PM

    FOX


    🇵🇾 Paraguay vs. Australia 🇦🇺

    10:00 PM / 7:00 PM

    FS1

    Fri, June 26

    🇳🇴 Norway vs. France 🇫🇷

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FOX


    🇸🇳 Senegal vs. Iraq 🇮🇶

    3:00 PM / 12:00 PM

    FS1


    🇺🇾 Uruguay vs. Spain 🇪🇸

    8:00 PM / 5:00 PM

    FOX


    🇨🇻 Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

    8:00 PM / 5:00 PM

    FS1


    🇳🇿 New Zealand vs. Belgium 🇧🇪

    11:00 PM / 8:00 PM

    FOX


    🇪🇬 Egypt vs. Iran 🇮🇷

    11:00 PM / 8:00 PM

    FS1

    Sat, June 27

    🇵🇦 Panama vs. England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    5:00 PM / 2:00 PM

    FOX


    🇭🇷 Croatia vs. Ghana 🇬🇭

    5:00 PM / 2:00 PM

    FS1


    🇨🇴 Colombia vs. Portugal 🇵🇹

    7:30 PM / 4:30 PM

    FOX


    🇨🇩 DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan 🇺🇿

    7:30 PM / 4:30 PM

    FS1


    🇯🇴 Jordan vs. Argentina 🇦🇷

    10:00 PM / 7:00 PM

    FOX


    🇩🇿 Algeria vs. Austria 🇦🇹

    10:00 PM / 7:00 PM

    FS1

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • The Knockout Rounds

    Beginning on June 28, the high-stakes single-elimination bracket begins.

    📺 The Knockout Rule: While the brand-new Round of 32 will be split between FOX and FS1, every single match from the Round of 16 (beginning July 4th) through to the Final will air exclusively on main network FOX.

    • Round of 32: June 28 – July 3 (FOX & FS1)
    • Round of 16: July 4 – July 7 (All games on FOX)
    • Quarterfinals: July 9 – July 11 (All games on FOX)
    • Semifinals: July 14 – July 15 (All games on FOX)
    • Third-Place Playoff: July 18 (FOX)
    • The FIFA World Cup Final: Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on FOX(Live coverage starts at 12:00 PM ET with a special 3-hour pregame show).

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial
  • Raul Jimenez Mexico 2:1Getty/GOAL

    Group A Overview: 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Group A features tournament co-hosts Mexico, alongside South Korea, Czechia, and South Africa. With the tournament newly underway, the group is already shaping up to be highly competitive. Mexico and South Korea have taken the early initiative following the opening round of matches.

    Team

    Pld

    W

    D

    L

    GF

    GA

    GD

    Pts

    🇲🇽 Mexico

    1

    1

    0

    0

    2

    0

    +2

    3

    🇰🇷 South Korea

    1

    1

    0

    0

    2

    1

    +1

    3

    🇨🇿 Czechia

    1

    0

    0

    1

    1

    2

    -1

    0

    🇿🇦 South Africa

    1

    0

    0

    1

    0

    2

    -2

    0

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

    Team Breakdowns

    • Mexico: Playing on home soil, El Tri kicked off the entire tournament at the Estadio Azteca with a commanding 2-0 win over South Africa. Boasting an impressive unbeaten streak under Javier Aguirre and fueled by a roaring home crowd, Mexico is the early favorite to top the group.
    • South Korea: The Taeguk Warriors secured a vital 2-1 victory over Czechia in Guadalajara. Making their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance, their clinical edge has put them in a fantastic position to advance to the knockout rounds.
    • Czechia: After battling through a grueling UEFA playoff system to get here, Czechia fell short in their opener against South Korea. They showed life by scoring a goal but now face a must-win situation in their next match to keep their direct qualification hopes alive.
    • South Africa:Bafana Bafana had a rough start to their campaign, losing 2-0 to Mexico and finishing the game down to nine men. They will need to regroup quickly and rely on their continental chemistry to bounce back.

    Match Results & Upcoming Fixtures

    The top two teams automatically advance to the Round of 32, while the third-place finisher faces a nervous wait to see if they rank among the eight best third-place teams across the tournament.

    Matchday 1 Results

    • Mexico 2–0 South Africa
    • South Korea 2–1 Czechia

    Matchday 2 (June 18–19)

    • Czechia vs. South Africa (Atlanta Stadium)
    • Mexico vs. South Korea (Guadalajara Stadium)

    Matchday 3 (June 25)

    • Czechia vs. Mexico (Mexico City Stadium)
    • South Africa vs. South Korea (Monterrey Stadium)

    Note: The winner of Group A will remain in Mexico City for the Round of 32 to face a third-place team from Group C, E, F, H, or I, giving the group winner a massive home-field advantage deep into the bracket.

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • Group B Overview: 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Group B features tournament co-hosts Canada, alongside Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Qatar. Following a dramatic opening round of fixtures, the group is locked in a total four-way gridlock, with every single team sitting on identical points and goal metrics.

    Team

    Pld

    W

    D

    L

    GF

    GA

    GD

    Pts

    🇨🇦 Canada

    1

    0

    1

    0

    1

    1

    0

    1

    🇨🇭 Switzerland

    1

    0

    1

    0

    1

    1

    0

    1

    🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina

    1

    0

    1

    0

    1

    1

    0

    1

    🇶🇦 Qatar

    1

    0

    1

    0

    1

    1

    0

    1

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

    Team Breakdowns

    • Canada: Playing in front of a rocking home crowd at the Toronto Stadium, Les Rouges secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point in men's history. After conceding early to Bosnia and Herzegovina, a clinical second-half equalizer from Cyle Larin kept Canada's dreams of reaching the knockout rounds well alive.
    • Switzerland: Dictated by captain Granit Xhaka in the midfield, the heavily favored Swiss thought they had their opener in the bag against Qatar. However, a lapse in focus late in the match cost them two points, forcing them to settle for a draw. They remain the technical favorites to top the group but have no margin for error now.
    • Bosnia and Herzegovina: Making their way through a physical UEFA playoff route, Bosnia showed immense grit in their opener against Canada. They proved they are completely comfortable playing without the ball and striking dangerously on the counter-attack.
    • Qatar: After a winless campaign as hosts in 2022, Qatar made history by earning their first-ever World Cup finals point. A dramatic, stoppage-time header from Boualem Khoukhi leveled the score against Switzerland, completely resetting the baseline for Group B.

    Match Results & Upcoming Fixtures

    With all four teams deadlocked, Matchday 2 will be a massive turning point for qualification into the Round of 32.

    Matchday 1 Results

    • Canada 1–1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Toronto Stadium)
    • Qatar 1–1 Switzerland

    Matchday 2 (June 18)

    • Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
    • Canada vs. Qatar

    Matchday 3 (June 24)

    • Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar
    • Switzerland vs. Canada

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • Group C Overview: 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Group C is arguably one of the most fascinating pools in the tournament, blending pure footballing royalty, recent historic giant-killers, and long-awaited emotional returns. With the opening matches for this group kicking off today (June 13), all four teams are currently sitting at the starting block, ready to battle for a spot in the Round of 32.

    Team

    Pld

    W

    D

    L

    GF

    GA

    GD

    Pts

    🇧🇷 Brazil

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    🇲🇦 Morocco

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    🇭🇹 Haiti

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    Team Breakdowns

    • Brazil: The Seleção are the only nation to have played in every single World Cup, and they enter 2026 hunting for an elusive sixth star. Boasting a terrifyingly creative attack spearheaded by Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, they are the heavy favorites to win the group—though their opening match is a true heavyweight test.
    • Morocco: No longer a dark horse, the Atlas Lions captured global hearts with their historic semifinal run in 2022. Blessed with elite tactical organization and world-class talent like Achraf Hakimi, Morocco has proven they can go toe-to-toe with anyone, including Brazil.
    • Scotland: The Tartan Army is making its highly anticipated return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998. Backed by one of the most passionate fanbases in the world, Scotland relies on incredible team chemistry and a gritty midfield to grind out results.
    • Haiti:Les Grenadiers are the ultimate wild cards, breaking a 52-year drought to qualify for their first World Cup since 1974. While they are technically the lowest-ranked team in the group, their raw pace and fearlessness on the counter-attack make them incredibly dangerous to underestimate.

    Match Results & Upcoming Fixtures

    Group C's schedule takes the teams across the major hubs of the US East Coast, leading toward what promises to be a dramatic final matchday.

    Matchday 1 (June 13):

    • Brazil vs. Morocco (New York New Jersey Stadium)
    • Haiti vs. Scotland (Boston Stadium)

    Matchday 2 (June 19):

    • Brazil vs. Haiti (Philadelphia Stadium)
    • Scotland vs. Morocco (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough)

    Matchday 3 (June 24):

    • Scotland vs. Brazil (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
    • Morocco vs. Haiti (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

    Watch FIFA World Cup soccer on FuboStart free trial

  • Group D Overview: 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Group D is a highly anticipated pool featuring co-hosts the United States, alongside a rejuvenated Paraguay, a dangerous Türkiye, and an ever-resilient Australia. The group got underway with an absolute statement performance from the Americans, while the remaining two teams prepare to square off later tonight.

    Team

    Pld

    W

    D

    L

    GF

    GA

    GD

    Pts

    🇺🇸 United States

    1

    1

    0

    0

    4

    1

    +3

    3

    🇦🇺 Australia

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    🇹🇷 Türkiye

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    0

    🇵🇾 Paraguay

    1

    0

    0

    1

    1

    4

    -3

    0

    Team Breakdowns

    • United States: The USMNT couldn't have dreamt of a better start to their home tournament. Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, the Americans went guns blazing in Los Angeles, securing a historic 4-1 routing of Paraguay. Armed with a brilliant brace from Folarin Balogun and late-game magic from Giovanni Reyna, the hosts look like legitimate contenders to top the group.
    • Türkiye: Back at the World Cup for the first time since their legendary third-place run in 2002, the Crescent-Stars are widely considered this tournament's ultimate dark horse. Anchored by the elite midfield pairing of captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu and electric young winger Kenan Yıldız, they have the technical prowess to dismantle anyone in this group.
    • Australia: The Socceroos enter the tournament looking to build on their impressive Round of 16 run from four years ago. Now led by Tony Popovic and backstopped by the veteran presence of goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, Australia’s rigid organization and physical grit will be put to the test in their opening match.
    • Paraguay:La Albirroja fought incredibly hard through a grueling CONMEBOL cycle under Gustavo Alfaro to snap a 16-year World Cup absence. However, they were handed a harsh reality check by the USMNT in their opener. Despite their attacking spark via Miguel Almirón, they will need to shore up their defensive backline rapidly if they hope to salvage a pathway to the Round of 32.

    Match Results & Upcoming Fixtures

    The group's narrative will truly take shape over the next few hours as Vancouver plays host to the remaining Matchday 1 fixture.

    Matchday 1 Results:

    • USA 4–1 Paraguay (Los Angeles Stadium)
      • Australia vs. Türkiye (BC Place, Vancouver — Kicking off tonight!)

    Matchday 2 (June 19–20):

    • USA vs. Australia (Seattle Stadium)
      • Türkiye vs. Paraguay (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

    Matchday 3 (June 26):

    • Türkiye vs. USA (Los Angeles Stadium)
      • Paraguay vs. Australia (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)