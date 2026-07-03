‘Not a classy attacker’ but Viktor Gyokeres backed by fellow Swede to produce his ‘best’ for Arsenal in Premier League title defence

Gyokeres could face fiercer competition for places in the not too distant future, but fellow countryman Schwarz believes that the 28-year-old can become the long-term solution to Arsenal’s striker poser.

The ex-Sweden international, who spent time on Arsenal’s books in the mid-1990s, told GOAL - speaking in association with Betinia - when asked if Gyokeres can fend off the threat of Alvarez and other supposed targets: “It's a different type of player. I think we can compare him with [Brian] Brobbey at Sunderland, that kind of striker. They have a very strong physical presence, they like to compete, they want to feel the opponent, they try to push around in the channels, make it very difficult for the opponent.

“He's not, if you say, a classy attacker with the best dribbles. But you need different players to have a successful season. And I think Gyokeres showed at the end of the season, the last three months, that he got used to it. He started to score goals and was very productive.

“As well as with Gyokeres, he didn't have a pre-season last year. He came in very late. Probably because he didn't train that much, he had a slight injury in the beginning. So that doesn't help. I think this second season we will see the best out of him. You can always add other different types of players around him to make the complete puzzle even better.”