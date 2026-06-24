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'VAR went for a coffee!' - England 'very lucky' to avoid 'clear penalty and red card' as Ghana boss Carlos Queiroz rages at World Cup officials
Frustrations boil over after a historic defensive display
The 73-year-old did not hold back in his post-match assessment after seeing his side battle to a scoreless draw against the Three Lions. Despite England dominating possession with a staggering 79 per cent – the highest figure for a team failing to score at a World Cup in 60 years – Queiroz believes the result hinged on a major officiating failure. The controversy centered on a late challenge by Ezri Konsa on substitute Prince Adu that went unpunished by the officials.
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Queiroz slams 'very lucky' England and VAR
Addressing the media, a clearly frustrated Queiroz quipped: "I'm not sure VAR is still working in the World Cup. We still have VAR? It's working? I have some doubts about that because another penalty that they need give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England [was missed].
"We had our chances to the point that they're lucky. They're very lucky. Once again, VAR went for a coffee. It's natural, I would like to also take my coffees once in a while, but it was a clear penalty, red card. You have any doubts about that? You guys who saw the game have any doubts about that or is it only me that was in the game?
"I'm sorry for my sarcasm, but if I say these kind of things seriously they punish me, so I hope you understand that I'm joking."
Touchline tensions with Bellingham
The drama was not limited to the penalty area, as Queiroz also found himself in a heated confrontation with England talisman Jude Bellingham. The exchange occurred at half-time after the Real Madrid midfielder crunched into Jerome Opoku with a challenge that left the Ghana bench furious.
Queiroz explained the bust-up by saying: "My intention was to tell him to cool down with that tackle that he did. Could be a second yellow card, clearly, because he went with the foot against our player. I was worried because my player was not in 100 per cent health. He had a bad reaction with some bad words and that's why it started." Bellingham, for his part, played down the incident as "nothing but a competitive edge," though Queiroz added that the midfielder used "one word that is not in the book of life."
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The race for the knockout rounds
The draw leaves both nations with work to do in their final group fixtures, though both are well-positioned to reach the round of 32. England, who opened their campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia, remain top of the group on four points. Ghana also sit on four points following their narrow victory over Panama, with the two sides separated only by goal difference ahead of a massive final matchday.
England will look to secure their spot when they face Panama in East Rutherford on Saturday, while Ghana will take on Croatia in Philadelphia. Queiroz, despite his sarcastic remark regarding the VAR, remained optimistic about his side's grit, concluding: "They play more time with the ball, we fight more, we fight better, we create our chances, they have chances at the end. I think they are happy and I am happy also with the draw."