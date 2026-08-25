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Rose LavelleScoreplay
Celia Balf

USWNT and Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle suffers head injury

NWSL
R. Lavelle
Gotham FC
USA

U.S. Women's National Team and Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle was subbed out in the first half after suffering a head injury. Lavelle hit her head on the ground in a battle with an Angel City player on Sunday's NWSL matchup. Lavelle was taken off the pitch following the incident, and as of now, there haven't been any updates as to her status.

  • Rose Lavelle, USWNTImagn

    Lavelle suffers head injury

    The incident occurred around the 30-minute mark, when Lavelle went to the ground following contact with an Angel City player and struck her head on the turf. Medical staff evaluated her for several minutes before she walked off under her own power and headed directly to the locker room.

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  • Rose Lavelle, USWNTImagn

    'No updates on Rose'

    After the match, a spokesperson for the club said she was being evaluated for a head injury. The severity and details haven't been disclosed. Following the match, Gotham FC interim head coach Shaun Harris said that he had "no updates on Rose."


  • Gotham FC fansImagn

    What this means for Lavelle

    It's hard to say without any updates yet, but if Lavelle is out with a head injury for upcoming matches, Gotham FC is going to have to get creative with personnel. This isn't the first knock to Gotham's starting lineup, nor the USWNT for that matter. USWNT and Gotham FC defender Emily Sonnett was added to the season-ending injury list last month with a ruptured patellar tendon in her left knee.

    Gotham still sit in the No. 1 position in the league standings, seven points clear of trailing Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns.


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  • Rose LavelleScoreplay

    What comes next?

    Gotham next face Portland on Friday, Aug. 28 and Lavelle and the USWNT aren't back in action until friendlies against Spain in October.

NWSL
Gotham FC crest
Gotham FC
GOT
Portland Thorns crest
Portland Thorns
POT