USWNT and Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle suffers head injury

It's hard to say without any updates yet, but if Lavelle is out with a head injury for upcoming matches, Gotham FC is going to have to get creative with personnel. This isn't the first knock to Gotham's starting lineup, nor the USWNT for that matter. USWNT and Gotham FC defender Emily Sonnett was added to the season-ending injury list last month with a ruptured patellar tendon in her left knee.

Gotham still sit in the No. 1 position in the league standings, seven points clear of trailing Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns.



