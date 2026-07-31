UEFA chief slams 'arrogance' of Gianni Infantino over aim to sell World Cup 'to the brother of the US president's son-in-law'

The growing rift between FIFA and European football authorities could lead to unprecedented consequences, including a potential boycott of future World Cups. Gravina revealed that European federations are meeting urgently to discuss a unified response to the controversial proposal.

"A project that was reported by the international press, but which FIFA had not discussed with anyone," Gravina said. "This is truly unacceptable. Football is not just business.

"It's even worse (than the Super League). They're selling off football. But football isn't a private asset that you can sell to the highest bidder, how can you sell an asset that isn't yours? Infantino didn't invent it, Ovid was already writing about the game.

When asked if an official boycott by European nations remains a plausible scenario, the UEFA chief did not rule it out.

"The most important thing is to clearly understand the regulatory framework and moral aspects of this innovation: we must force everyone to reflect deeply," he explained. "We will meet in the next few hours, a meeting has been called, we will discuss it."