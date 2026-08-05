Tottenham prepare £125m combined swoop for two Premier League star

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Savinho. The winger has formally requested a transfer from City in order to play under head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Talks between the two clubs are progressing as City hold out for their full £60m valuation. The Cityzens have also made any final approval conditional on securing a replacement in the transfer market first.

Tottenham turned their attention to Savinho after Liverpool flatly refused to negotiate for priority target Cody Gakpo. The Reds rejected all approaches as they sought to maintain depth across their frontline.