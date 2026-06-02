According to Sky, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Manchester City are still in contact with the management of the German international, who in March extended his contract with Dortmund on a long-term basis, bringing it forward to 2030.
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Top clubs are monitoring star players. Could BVB still lose a key player this summer?
"Felix will be playing for us next season too; that is the clear plan," sporting director Ole Book stated when asked whether Nmecha was unsellable. "He is one of the best midfielders in Germany, and he certainly holds his own in Europe too. He is hugely important to our game."
Nevertheless, Sky reports that a small question mark remains over the 25-year-old's future at BVB. Should an English club table a financially attractive offer, Nmecha could lobby internally for an early exit.
He came through Manchester City's academy, and a move to the Premier League is said to be one of the central midfielder's career ambitions. Moreover, BVB cannot afford to reject a huge bid from the financially powerful English elite. Their early Champions League exit left the club €17 million short of its budget, and overall Dortmund earned €30 million less in the competition than the previous season.
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BVB holds all the cards when it comes to Felix Nmecha in the summer of 2026.
However, BVB currently hold a slight advantage: while the club has reportedly inserted a release clause for Nmecha in his extended contract, Bild claims it will only activate in 2027, set at €80 million. A year later, in 2028, his release clause drops to €70m. Clubs pursuing Nmecha this summer would therefore need to bid close to €100m to persuade Dortmund to release him early.
On Tuesday, Nmecha joined the national team for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Based on recent form, he is expected to start in Germany's midfield alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic under coach Julian Nagelsmann. Strong performances on the World Cup stage would further raise Nmecha's market value and attract even more suitors.
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Felix Nmecha has suffered a major setback at BVB and is now working hard to secure a starting place at the World Cup.
Nmecha had been pushing himself hard throughout and after the Bundesliga season in the hope of playing a bigger role at the World Cup. In March, shortly before the final training camp and the squad announcement, he suffered a torn lateral ligament in his knee, and his World Cup participation was immediately thrown into doubt. Thanks to a smooth rehabilitation programme, he returned to action in time to secure his place in the final squad. Immediately after the last Bundesliga matchday, he reportedly flew to the Algarve for an individual training camp aimed at fine-tuning his World Cup readiness.
"Felix is a top player who has everything it takes to one day become one of the best in the world in this position," enthused the national coach when asked about Nmecha during the official squad announcement.