"I feel genuinely sorry for Lenny," said Nagelsmann on the eve of the German national team's final friendly against the USA in Chicago on Sunday. Lennart Karl suffered a torn muscle during Saturday's final training session and will therefore miss the World Cup.
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"This crucial element should not be ignored," insists Julian Nagelsmann, explaining why Assan Ouedraogo was favoured over Said El Mala
Contrary to Bild'saccount, the injury did not happen during the final shot of an extra training session, but "in the middle of a practice match," Nagelsmann clarified. It occurred, he added, "during a relatively simple shot." The 18-year-old right winger from FC Bayern "realised straight away that it was something serious. It took him a moment, then unfortunately the tears started flowing."
Nagelsmann added that the 18-year-old will be sidelined for "four to six weeks, perhaps a little longer", raising the possibility that he will not be available when Bayern resume training on 20 July, the day after the World Cup final.
Rather than drafting a like-for-like winger—Said El Mala, Kevin Schade, Karim Adeyemi or Chris Führich were all options—Nagelsmann called up RB Leipzig central midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, a move that puzzled many fans and experts. Nagelsmann explained that the decision was not driven by Ouedraogo's positional profile, but rather by the impression he made during his only previous DFB training camp in November, his character and his current fitness.
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Julian Nagelsmann explains the late inclusion of Assan Ouedraogo
"On the left we have Flo (Wirtz) and Maxi Beier, on the right Leroy (Sane) and Jamie Leweling. Kai (Havertz) and Jamal (Musiala) can also slot in there," explained Nagelsmann. The national team coach insists he still has plenty of wingers even without Karl.
"So, when it came to picking the youngster to bring along, we chose the one who impressed us most: Lenny." We always have to assess what's happening at the club and with us," Nagelsmann explained. "Unlike other young players, Ouedraogo was immediately reliable and is highly regarded within the squad." According to the coach, Ouedraogo is also "a really lovely person with great ability." At the very least, this can be interpreted as a subtle, veiled dig at El Mala.
Another factor, he explained, was fitness: compared to El Mala, Ouedraogo is currently in far better physical shape. The Leipzig forward travelled to South Africa on a post-season marketing trip, while El Mala, with 1. FC Köln, left for holiday three weeks ago.
"That was also an important factor and one that shouldn't be overlooked: El Mala hasn't trained for two and a half weeks, just done a bit of running. I think his last match was on 16 May," explained Nagelsmann. "Assan played as recently as 29 May in South Africa with Leipzig. He's in top form and in his stride. A player who needs another week to catch up is no use to us."
Germany's 2026 World Cup squad
Position Player Club Shirt number Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann TSG Hoffenheim 12 Goal Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Munich 1 Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel VfB Stuttgart 21 Defence Waldemar Anton Borussia Dortmund 3 Defender Nathaniel Brown Eintracht Frankfurt 18 Defender Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion 13 Defender Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich 6 Defence Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund 23 Defender Aleksandar Pavlovic FC Bayern Munich 5 Defence David Raum, RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 22 Defence Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid 2 Defence Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 15 Defender Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller VfB Stuttgart 16 Defence Jonathan Tah, FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich 4 Defender Malick Thiaw Newcastle United 24 Attack Nadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive. Mainz 05 20 Attack Maximilian Beier, Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund 14 Attack Leon Goretzka FC Bayern Munich 8 Attack Kai Havertz Arsenal 7 Attack Assan Ouedraogo RB Leipzig 25 Attack Jamie Leweling VfB Stuttgart 9 Attack Jamal Musiala FC Bayern Munich 10 Attack Leroy Sané Galatasaray Istanbul 19 Forward Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart 26 Attack Florian Wirtz Liverpool FC 17 Attack Nick Woltemade Newcastle United 11