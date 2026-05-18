"Borussia Dortmund are considering him, but at the moment there isn't much to suggest he'll be returning," writes kicker. In recent weeks and months, there has been increasing speculation about a move to BVB for the English winger.
Translated by
"There isn't much to suggest that anymore": One of BVB's transfer targets has reportedly had a change of heart
Dortmund's sporting director, Ole Book, recently addressed the Sancho situation: "Of course we're keeping an eye on him," he told Sky. "Jadon is a highly creative player and has already put in some excellent performances for Borussia Dortmund in the past – we're absolutely convinced of that," he added.
Yet the report cautions that a transfer remains uncertain, given that the winger earns more than ten million euros a year at Manchester United.
- Getty Images Sport
Manchester United have loaned Sancho out twice.
Sancho broke through at BVB before joining Manchester United in 2021 for €85 million. He struggled to settle at Old Trafford, however, and United sent him back to Dortmund on loan for the second half of the 2023–24 season. He is now on a second loan spell, this time with Europa League finalists Aston Villa. His Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season, so he can depart on a free transfer.
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Jadon Sancho has spent most of his time on the bench at Aston Villa.
Although Sancho has made 38 appearances for Villa this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists, he has mostly come off the bench, as manager Unai Emery prefers to start Emiliano Buendia and John McGinn on the wings.
At Borussia Dortmund, speculation surrounds Karim Adeyemi, who could depart for a sizeable fee and free up a spot on the wing.
Jadon Sancho's statistics for the 2025/26 season:
Games: 38 Minutes played: 1,663 minutes Minutes per Premier League appearance: 38 Goals: 1 Assists: 3