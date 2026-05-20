"Then you become ice-cold": Deniz Undav admires Harry Kane for a specific ability

"Composure in front of goal is 'very important' for strikers because it makes your shots more accurate," Undav explained. "If you drill that every day, you become ice-cold. If I had a bit more of that, I'd surely finish more chances."

In Saturday's Berlin final, the defending champions are "complete underdogs against the record winners," the 29-year-old explained. "Bayern are the clear favourites, and there's no point pretending otherwise. Still, anything can happen in a single game. We know we can disrupt them, unsettle them. We'll give it our all."