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Sunderland AFC v AZ Alkmaar - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Enzo Le Fee penalty seals Sunderland's first European victory in 53 years against AZ Alkmaar

Sunderland
Europa League
Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar
E. Le Fee

Sunderland marked their highly anticipated return to European football with a historic 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at a roaring Stadium of Light. Enzo Le Fee was the hero for the Black Cats, converting a second-half penalty to end a 53-year wait for a win in European competition.

  • A memorable return to Europe

    Sunderland made a triumphant return to European football after a 53-year absence, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League opener. Regis le Bris' side delivered a memorable performance in front of a fiercely passionate crowd at the Stadium of Light, ending a wait that stretched back to 1973.

    The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes but initially failed to capitalise on their clear supremacy. Kevin Danso saw a swerving effort pushed over the bar before Le Fee came closest to breaking the deadlock, striking the post after meeting a brilliant turn and cross from Wilson Isidor.

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  • Sunderland AFC v AZ Alkmaar - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Le Fee delivers the decisive blow

    The decisive moment of the match arrived in the 66th minute following a swift, devastating Sunderland counter-attack. Just as the visitors were getting on top, Noah Sadiki surged forward with purpose and picked out Le Fee, who was unceremoniously brought down inside the penalty area by AZ substitute Weslley Patati.

    Taking on the immense responsibility, the French midfielder showed fantastic composure from the spot. Le Fee calmly rolled his penalty into the bottom corner, sparking wild celebrations inside the stadium and finally rewarding the Black Cats for their relentless attacking intent.

  • Roefs heroics deny unbeaten AZ

    AZ arrived in England boasting a proud unbeaten record, and they demonstrated exactly why during a much-improved second-half display. Kees Smit dragged a dangerous left-footed shot wide as the slick Eredivisie outfit began to bypass Sunderland's press and dictate the tempo.

    Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs had to be at his very best to preserve the slender advantage. Having already denied Ro-Zangelo Daal following a defensive lapse in the opening stages, Roefs produced a vital late stop to thwart Mexx Meerdink after Valdemar Byskov had two efforts blocked in the penalty area.

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  • Sunderland AFC v AZ Alkmaar - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Clinging on for a historic victory

    The hosts were forced to weather a severe late storm as their Dutch opponents pushed desperately for a breakthrough. Patati blazed a golden opportunity over the crossbar with just five minutes remaining, allowing a tiring Sunderland to survive a tense finale.

    Le Bris' side actually finished the match on the front foot as AZ eventually ran out of steam. Nilson Angulo will still be wondering how he failed to score from five yards out following a powerful driving run by Brian Brobbey in the dying moments.

    Ultimately, those missed late chances mattered little to the euphoric home crowd. The final whistle confirmed a landmark victory for Sunderland, instantly setting a positive tone for the rest of their long-awaited Europa League campaign.

Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
Telstar crest
Telstar
TEL
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN