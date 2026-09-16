Enzo Le Fee penalty seals Sunderland's first European victory in 53 years against AZ Alkmaar

Sunderland made a triumphant return to European football after a 53-year absence, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League opener. Regis le Bris' side delivered a memorable performance in front of a fiercely passionate crowd at the Stadium of Light, ending a wait that stretched back to 1973.

The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes but initially failed to capitalise on their clear supremacy. Kevin Danso saw a swerving effort pushed over the bar before Le Fee came closest to breaking the deadlock, striking the post after meeting a brilliant turn and cross from Wilson Isidor.