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Mikel Oyarzabal - Spain vs Peru 2026Getty
Adhe Makayasa

Six in a row for Mikel Oyarzabal! Spain striker's hot streak continues as World Cup favourites claim convincing warm-up win over Peru

M. Oyarzabal
Spain
Peru vs Spain
Peru
Friendlies
Iceland
World Cup
Real Sociedad
LaLiga

Tournament favourites Spain wrapped up their final preparations ahead of the World Cup with a convincing 3-1 friendly victory over Peru in Puebla. Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal continued his magnificent individual form by netting for the sixth successive international match, setting a confident tone for La Roja's upcoming campaign.

  • La Roja dominate final friendly

    Luis de la Fuente's side delighted thousands of supporters in Mexico by asserting their dominance just days before the tournament begins. Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a fierce edge-of-the-area strike after two minutes, before Barcelona midfielder Pedri tapped home a second from a Ferran Torres cross. A second-half error from goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, forced by Yeremy Pino, sealed the victory before Jairo Velez struck a late consolation for Peru.

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  • Pedri & Mikel Oyarzabal - Spain vs Peru 2026Getty

    Squad reflects on scoring momentum

    The European heavyweights expressed strong collective harmony and confidence following their dominant display inside the Puebla stadium. Reflecting on his exceptional personal scoring run and the team's unified tactical approach, Oyarzabal told reporters: "I'm happy and I try to help in any way I can. What has made things go well for us is that as a group we know what we have to do and we trust each other."

    Meanwhile, fellow goalscorer Pedri added: "It was a match to build momentum, and we've managed to do just that. I didn’t realise they loved me so much here in Mexico."

  • De la Fuente manages expectations

    The commanding performance generated massive World Cup fever, with Barcelona and Spain shirts dominating the stands to celebrate the squad's heavy Catalan representation. Despite the immense public hype surrounding the 2010 world champions, the coaching staff remain determined to keep the players grounded before the competitive football begins.

    Addressing the growing tournament expectations, manager De la Fuente said: "Being recognised as favourites guarantees nothing. We have confidence in ourselves and in the way we play, but there are many other national teams with the same quality and ability as us."

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  • Luis de la Fuente - Spain 2026Getty

    Group-stage opener approaches

    Boasting an incredible international record of 25 goals in 53 caps, Oyarzabal enters the main tournament as one of Spain's primary attacking focal points alongside Ferran Torres and Borja Iglesias. The star-studded squad will now travel to their official base camp to finalise tactical preparations for the intense physical challenges ahead. The global showpiece officially commences this Thursday, but La Roja will launch their group-stage campaign versus Cape Verde on June 15.