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Six in a row for Mikel Oyarzabal! Spain striker's hot streak continues as World Cup favourites claim convincing warm-up win over Peru
La Roja dominate final friendly
Luis de la Fuente's side delighted thousands of supporters in Mexico by asserting their dominance just days before the tournament begins. Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a fierce edge-of-the-area strike after two minutes, before Barcelona midfielder Pedri tapped home a second from a Ferran Torres cross. A second-half error from goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, forced by Yeremy Pino, sealed the victory before Jairo Velez struck a late consolation for Peru.
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Squad reflects on scoring momentum
The European heavyweights expressed strong collective harmony and confidence following their dominant display inside the Puebla stadium. Reflecting on his exceptional personal scoring run and the team's unified tactical approach, Oyarzabal told reporters: "I'm happy and I try to help in any way I can. What has made things go well for us is that as a group we know what we have to do and we trust each other."
Meanwhile, fellow goalscorer Pedri added: "It was a match to build momentum, and we've managed to do just that. I didn’t realise they loved me so much here in Mexico."
De la Fuente manages expectations
The commanding performance generated massive World Cup fever, with Barcelona and Spain shirts dominating the stands to celebrate the squad's heavy Catalan representation. Despite the immense public hype surrounding the 2010 world champions, the coaching staff remain determined to keep the players grounded before the competitive football begins.
Addressing the growing tournament expectations, manager De la Fuente said: "Being recognised as favourites guarantees nothing. We have confidence in ourselves and in the way we play, but there are many other national teams with the same quality and ability as us."
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Group-stage opener approaches
Boasting an incredible international record of 25 goals in 53 caps, Oyarzabal enters the main tournament as one of Spain's primary attacking focal points alongside Ferran Torres and Borja Iglesias. The star-studded squad will now travel to their official base camp to finalise tactical preparations for the intense physical challenges ahead. The global showpiece officially commences this Thursday, but La Roja will launch their group-stage campaign versus Cape Verde on June 15.