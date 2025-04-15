Mikel Oyarzabal salary: How much does Real Sociedad star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Mikel Oyarzabal might still be relatively young, but the versatile attacker has every right to call him a Real Sociedad legend already.
The attacker rose through the Sociedad ranks, making his first-team debut for the club in 2015 and has become an integral member of the Sociedad squad since them, helping them finish in the top half of the table on a regular basis.
With over 300 league appearances, Oyarzabal is well-respected and understandably he has been well compensated by the club for his service.
He currently holds the captain's armband as well as the status of the highest-paid player at the club, so GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to find out exactly how much the Spain international earns!
*Salaries are gross