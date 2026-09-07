Former Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min opened up about his early career struggles after leaving South Korea for Hamburg as a teenager. Speaking on The Late Run podcast, the forward discussed the culture shock and isolation of moving across the world at 16.

Son nearly rejected the path that eventually led to his MLS move to LAFC, admitting years of persistence from the American club changed his mind.

However, adapting to life in Germany proved to be his steepest learning curve.