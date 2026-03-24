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CM grafica Milan Allegri Leao 16 9Getty Images
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Sky Sport - Milan: Leao’s contract renewal on hold; Allegri fancies Castro

AC Milan
Transfers
Bologna
R. Leao
M. Allegri
S. Castro

A future that remains to be seen, with a summer strategy beginning to take shape in the transfer market.

The board meeting held in recent days has laid the foundations for Milan’s strategies for the near future.

It is clear that the club based in Via Aldo Rossi, whose primary focus remains on the end of the season – which, in the club’s view, must secure their league position and qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, as well as giving their all in the Scudetto race – is beginning to plan for a summer that is sure to be eventful and marked by changes, particularly in the attacking department.

Some names, ideas and thoughts from the Rossoneri management and manager Massimiliano Allegri are already clear, unambiguous and transparent: the manager’s objective is to sign a striker, a new number 9, also bearing in mind a future that is no longer so certain for the player who, until now, has been deployed as centre-forward throughout the season in Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

  • PIACE CASTRO

    First and foremost, as reported by Sky Sport, the idea of making a move for the young Bologna striker Santiago Castro is gaining momentum. The Argentine centre-forward, born in 2004, is highly rated by Rossoneri manager Allegri for his attributes as a pure number nine, capable of being reliable in front of goal and of fitting into the team’s overall play alongside the rest of the squad.

    At present, this is merely an expression of interest: no enquiries have yet been made with the Emilia-based club or the player’s entourage, partly because Bologna’s valuation is considered to be very high, estimated at around €40 million – at the very least – or even €50 million.

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  • LEAO'S CONTRACT RENEWAL ON HOLD

    While there is a No. 9 who is attracting interest, there is a No. 10 whose future looks set to change in the coming months.

    As stated and reported by Sky Sport, the contract renewal of Rafael Leão – whose contract expires on 30 June 2028 – is currently on hold. Following various discussions regarding a possible extension to confirm the Portuguese player’s central role in Milan’s project, talks and negotiations regarding the renewal have stalled somewhat in recent weeks.

    It is worth recalling that talks regarding the renewal began months ago, with the Milan side intent on extending the deal with their number 10 until at least 2030, if not 2031, aligning the expiry of his contract with that of the club captain, Mike Maignan.

    Therefore, Leao’s future – especially should any significant offers arrive in the summer – remains to be seen.

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