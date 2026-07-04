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Shock as Liverpool ready to listen to offers for Virgil van Dijk as he loses 'untouchable' status
Van Dijk no longer untouchable at Liverpool
According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have shifted their stance on Van Dijk following a frustrating season that saw their league campaign falter and manager Arne Slot depart. The 34-year-old defender signed a contract extension in 2025, but the club now reportedly regret those terms after missing out on silverware. With senior players Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson having already departed the club, the hierarchy have informed new head coach Andoni Iraola that the captain is no longer indispensable.
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Amorim eyes dream signing
AC Milan have made formal enquiries through intermediaries to explore the feasibility of securing the veteran defender. Reports in Italy suggest that the new Rossoneri manager, Ruben Amorim, views the Dutch international as his absolute priority transfer target to reinforce the squad. While interest is also growing from the Saudi Pro League, Major League Soccer, and Turkish clubs, Liverpool will not force their captain out but are open to assessing serious proposals.
Defensive options face depletion
The potential departure of the central defender comes at a time when Liverpool's defensive options are already limited. Ibrahima Konate has already left the club, and Joe Gomez faces an uncertain future with less than a year remaining on his contract. Although the club retain an option to re-sign Jarell Quansah that becomes active in 2027, losing Van Dijk would require an immediate and substantial replacement in the transfer window.
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Squad rebuilding presents test
Iraola faces a difficult pre-season schedule as he takes charge of a changing squad. The manager must evaluate his defensive options before the transfer window closes, particularly with Liverpool opening their new Premier League campaign away at Newcastle United on August 23.
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