Getty Images Sport 'This Only the Beginning' — Sauce Gardner speaks out after signing landmark $120m Jets contract NFL The Jets and All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner have agreed to terms on a massive 4-year, $120.4 million extension. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The Jets CB Sauce Gardner agrees to record $120 million contract extension

It will carry an average annual value of $30.1 million, making highest-paid CB in NFL history

Recorded 181 tackles, 3 INT, 6 TFL over his first three seasons in New York