Said El Mala called up to Germany squad by Jurgen Klopp for upcoming Nations League fixtures

According to BILD, FC Cologne star Said El Mala is set to be part of the DFB's new era under head coach Jurgen Klopp. The exceptional 20-year-old forward has been selected for the upcoming international matches, putting him in line to become the first Cologne player to feature for Germany since Jonas Hector back in 2019. While formal paperwork had not yet reached the club office by Tuesday afternoon, El Mala has already been informed that he is part of Klopp's expanded squad for the upcoming international window.

The decision represents a bold step from the newly appointed national team manager, who is utilizing an expanded squad list for the busy autumn fixtures.