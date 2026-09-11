'You can't write script like this!' – Ruben Aguilar left speechless as childhood buddy Florian Thauvin sparks wild comeback

Ruben Aguilar proved the ultimate hero as RC Lens snatched a remarkable 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory against Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena. Dino Toppmoller's side appeared destined for a frustrating defeat when Sturm put ten-man Prague 2-1 ahead in the 89th minute.

However, Florian Thauvin equalised in the 91st minute before Aguilar struck a brilliant effort inside the post two minutes later.

The dramatic result secured Lens's first away victory in Europe's premier competition since 1998.