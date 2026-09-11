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imago-sport-1082881310.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Alvino Hanafi

'You can't write script like this!' – Ruben Aguilar left speechless as childhood buddy Florian Thauvin sparks wild comeback

Lens
Champions League
R. Aguilar

Ruben Aguilar labelled RC Lens's thrilling 3-2 Champions League win over Slavia Prague as completely unpredictable after scoring a 93rd-minute winner. The full-back praised the unique culture at the club alongside his close bond with fellow goalscorer Florian Thauvin.

  • Aguilar completes crazy comeback in Prague

    Ruben Aguilar proved the ultimate hero as RC Lens snatched a remarkable 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory against Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena. Dino Toppmoller's side appeared destined for a frustrating defeat when Sturm put ten-man Prague 2-1 ahead in the 89th minute.

    However, Florian Thauvin equalised in the 91st minute before Aguilar struck a brilliant effort inside the post two minutes later.

    The dramatic result secured Lens's first away victory in Europe's premier competition since 1998.

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  • imago-sport-1082874744.jpgNurPhoto

    Full-back hails unique emotional spirit at Lens

    Speaking post-match to Canal+, Aguilar admitted that nobody could have scripted such a chaotic ending to the match. The defender emphasized the deep emotional connection within the squad, insisting that suffering together remains key to their unity.

    He expressed immense pride in representing the club on the biggest European stage.

    "When you wear this logo, you have to give 100 per cent," Aguilar stated. "We give everything for the people of Lens, and it's only at this club that you can experience emotions like this. I'm very proud tonight. We couldn't have written this scenario."

  • Bond with buddy Thauvin pays off

    The match-winner also took time to celebrate his close relationship with fellow goalscorer Thauvin. Having trained together earlier in their careers, Aguilar expressed sheer delight at seeing both of them score in the Champions League on the same night.

    He praised the entire squad, including the substitutes, for maintaining total togetherness through every twist and turn.

    "We were trained together and tonight we both scored in the Champions League," Aguilar added. "My buddy Flo got the man of the match trophy, and I'm so happy for him. We're really good friends, we have a blast, we suffer together, and we're all rewarded."

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  • imago-sport-1082881334.jpgPRESSE SPORTS

    Focus shifts back to Ligue 1 duty

    Having sealed a thrilling European start, Lens must quickly channel their momentum back into domestic competition. Toppmoller's men return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday when they host Le Mans FC.

    The French side hope to carry their newly forged resilience and unshakeable team spirit into their domestic campaign following an unforgettable night in Prague.

Ligue 1
Le Mans crest
Le Mans
LEM
Lens crest
Lens
RCL