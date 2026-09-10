'Just like Barca!' – Ronald Araujo reacts after stunning backheel assist sparks Liverpool fightback

Ronald Araujo played a pivotal role as Liverpool kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds fell behind to Marcos Llorente's 17th-minute strike before mounting a firm response on home soil.

Momentum shifted when Jan Oblak thwarted Bradley Barcola, only for Araujo to cutely flick the bobbling ball into the path of Dominik Szoboszlai for a close-range equaliser.

Alexis Mac Allister subsequently struck a second-half winner to hand manager Andoni Iraola a winning start to the European league phase.