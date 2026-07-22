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Roberto De Zerbi insists Tottenham 'not finished' in transfer market after £237m splurge
Ambitious overhaul in north London
Tottenham are undergoing a radical transformation under De Zerbi, who took the helm following the departure of Igor Tudor in March. After weathering a turbulent campaign where they finished 17th and narrowly avoided relegation on the final day, the club has backed their new manager with a staggering £237m summer investment.
Speaking to SpursPlay, De Zerbi expressed his immense satisfaction with the progress made so far but made it clear that recruitment will not stop yet. "I feel very good because we are working well. I think we are building a very good team, with some very important new players, and we are starting the project in another part of the history of the club," De Zerbi said.
"I spent a lot of time (understanding the club) before joining in April and I knew very well the ideas of the owner of the club and the plan was clear before the Everton game. Now we are inside (the project), we are excited with the idea to build a very strong team. Now we have to finish as it is not finished yet, our transfer market, in and out, but at the moment I am very happy, very proud and very positive."
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Tonali leads list of big-name arrivals
The centerpiece of this summer’s activities is undoubtedly the arrival of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, who joined in a club-record deal that could eventually reach £100m, marking a significant statement of intent. He is joined by Mateus Fernandes, who arrived in an £85m switch from West Ham, and Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who followed his former Brighton boss De Zerbi to London in a £52m deal. These high-profile arrivals have been supplemented by clever free-agent signings, including goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, experienced full-back Andy Robertson, and center-half Marcos Senesi.
While the focus has been on the incomings, De Zerbi is also managing a period of transition regarding outgoings. Highly-rated youngsters Will Lankshear and Luka Vuskovic have both departed for a combined fee of £70m to Middlesbrough and Brighton, respectively.
Building a new identity and soul
For De Zerbi, the heavy investment is about more than just gathering talent; it is about establishing a specific culture and mentality within the squad. He is focused on reshaping the team's character to ensure they never find themselves in another relegation battle. The Italian is demanding a total commitment from his players, insisting that being a Tottenham player is a full-time mindset that extends beyond the training pitch.
"To build a soul, to build a new team with the qualities for sure but with soul, with passion, with all the values we have," De Zerbi noted. "Football now is not just on the pitch, it’s not just with the ball, it is before in the private life, it is how many hours during the day you think you are doing your job and they have to be happy and proud to stay in Tottenham."
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Targets for the upcoming season
As Tottenham prepare to face MK Dons in their first pre-season friendly at the Enfield training ground, the expectations on De Zerbi are high given the financial backing he has received. The manager is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the Premier League but remains confident that his methods will yield results.
"I think Tottenham deserve to compete for the top of the Premier League, I know very well the Premier League is very tough, but if you have a good motivation inside of the players, a good organisation on the pitch and outside of the pitch, I think you work well and at the end you reach your target," De Zerbi concluded.
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