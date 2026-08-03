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Roberto De Zerbi clarifies Cristian Romero future as Tottenham boss addresses Inter Milan transfer links
De Zerbi responds to Inter Milan interest
The Argentine international, who has become a cornerstone of the Spurs defence since his arrival, is reportedly the subject of significant interest from the Nerazzurri. Reports emerging from Argentina have even suggested that a bid in the region of £34 million has been accepted by the Premier League side, despite Romero only recently committing to a new four-year contract and taking on the captaincy.
De Zerbi clarified his recent communications with Romero, emphasizing that their discussions have focused entirely on his return to training rather than any imminent transfer. "I texted with Cuti yesterday to make a plan for when he comes back to London," De Zerbi explained. When pressed on whether the conversation steered toward the intense speculation from Italy and Argentina, the Italian tactician was firm in his stance. "[I did not speak to him about] the transfer market. That's not my job. I know there are many solutions in the transfer market."
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Romero absence and pre-season logistics
The absence of Romero from Tottenham's recent friendly against Chelsea in Sydney has only served to fuel the fire regarding his potential exit. However, the club has maintained that his late arrival to the pre-season camp is due to an extended break granted following his participation in the World Cup final with Argentina.
The situation is complicated by earlier hints from De Zerbi himself regarding Romero’s mindset. The manager has previously touched upon the player's potential desire for a new challenge, which aligns with the sudden surge in reports from his homeland. With Inter looking to bolster their defensive options for a title charge, the £34 million figure mentioned would represent a significant piece of business, though many Spurs supporters would argue it undervalues a player of Romero's stature.
Ausilio confirms Inter interest in Romero
Previously, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has broken his silence regarding the club's pursuit of Romero. The Italian giants have identified Romero as their primary target to lead the backline next season, and negotiations have moved swiftly. Ausilio made no secret of the club's intentions to land the 28-year-old defender during the current transfer window.
The pursuit has already seen major logistical progress, with Romero’s representatives spotted in Milan this past weekend for face-to-face meetings with the Inter hierarchy. This significant step underlines how advanced the negotiations have become, moving beyond mere enquiries into the final stages of deal-making. The Nerazzurri are reportedly looking to structure the transfer as a loan with a mandatory purchase clause.
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Rebuilding the Spurs defensive unit
The potential departure of Romero marks a significant shift in De Zerbi’s project at Tottenham. The Argentine was a vital part of the squad, but his disciplinary record—which included four separate suspensions during the 2025-26 campaign—had begun to cause concern. The club appears to have already prepared for his exit by being proactive in the recruitment market, ensuring that the squad is not left short of options should the move to Inter be finalized in the coming days as many expect.
Tottenham have already been busy reshaping their defensive options this summer to mitigate the loss of such a senior figure. The arrival of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52m, coupled with the acquisition of Marcos Senesi on a free transfer, suggests that the club hierarchy has known about Romero’s intentions for some time.
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