Roberto De Zerbi clarifies Cristian Romero future as Tottenham boss addresses Inter Milan transfer links

The Argentine international, who has become a cornerstone of the Spurs defence since his arrival, is reportedly the subject of significant interest from the Nerazzurri. Reports emerging from Argentina have even suggested that a bid in the region of £34 million has been accepted by the Premier League side, despite Romero only recently committing to a new four-year contract and taking on the captaincy.

De Zerbi clarified his recent communications with Romero, emphasizing that their discussions have focused entirely on his return to training rather than any imminent transfer. "I texted with Cuti yesterday to make a plan for when he comes back to London," De Zerbi explained. When pressed on whether the conversation steered toward the intense speculation from Italy and Argentina, the Italian tactician was firm in his stance. "[I did not speak to him about] the transfer market. That's not my job. I know there are many solutions in the transfer market."







