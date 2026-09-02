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Adhe Makayasa

River Plate's ultimate cash cow! Argentine giants set for another multi-million windfall as Enzo Fernandez seals blockbuster Manchester City move

Transfers
River Plate
E. Fernandez
E. Fernandez
Liga Profesional
Chelsea
Premier League
Manchester City

River Plate are set to receive another lucrative multi-million windfall following Enzo Fernandez's British-record switch from Chelsea to Manchester City. The 25-year-old midfielder has completed a massive £125 million deadline-day move to reunite with Enzo Maresca, delivering substantial solidarity dividends directly to his formative boyhood club.

  • Argentine giants secure windfall

    River are set for another substantial financial boost after academy graduate Fernandez completed his blockbuster move to City. The Argentine heavyweights will collect roughly €5 million from the record-equalling transaction courtesy of FIFA's solidarity contribution framework. This latest payment takes the total revenue generated by the midfielder for his boyhood side to nearly €60 million since moving to Europe in 2022.

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  • River Plate v Tigre - Copa de la Liga 2022: Quarter FinalsGetty Images Sport

    Solidarity mechanism boosts coffers

    Argentine outlet Olereports that El Millonario will receive 3.37% of the total transfer fee through FIFA's solidarity mechanism, with club sources confirming the figures. The €4.92 million windfall is set to arrive in instalments aligned with the payment schedule agreed between both Premier League sides. The incoming funds will nearly offset the club's financial obligation regarding forward Lucas Beltran's loan switch.

  • Academy graduate shatters records

    Fernandez's career earnings generated for River have reached a staggering €57.12 million across multiple European transfers. Former president Jorge Brito negotiated a clever deal by selling him to Benfica for €18 million while retaining a 25% sell-on clause, which paid off handsomely when Chelsea signed him for €121 million six months later. The Buenos Aires giants continue to reap massive dividends from their youth development model and well-structured sell-on agreements.

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  • Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Maresca eyes tactical integration

    City will now focus on integrating Fernandez alongside fellow summer recruit Elliot Anderson to bolster their midfield options. The 25-year-old playmaker could make his competitive debut against Coventry City this weekend, provided his registration is completed in time. The Etihad hierarchy will hope his arrival injects fresh momentum into their pursuit of major silverware across all competitions in 2026-27.