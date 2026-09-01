The most expensive in Premier League history: Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City

Manchester City have wrapped up the signing of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in one of the biggest deals of the summer window, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over the player's move to the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano announced the deal was done. Its value exceeds 125 million pounds after lengthy negotiations between the two clubs, and the player is now preparing to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move.

That figure makes Fernandez the most expensive deal in Premier League history. He surpasses the previous record held by Swede Alexander Isak, who moved from Newcastle United to Liverpool for 125 million pounds.

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City moved strongly in the last hours to wrap up the deal after Enzo expressed his desire to join the Sky Blues, driven in particular by his wish to work again with coach Enzo Maresca, who coached him during his time at Chelsea.

Talks between City and Chelsea reached advanced stages after plenty of back-and-forth, with the London club insisting on a huge financial fee in return for parting with the Argentine midfielder.

Before the official announcement, Enzo is expected to undergo a medical in Manchester. It represents a strong blow from Manchester City on the final day of the window.

Fernandez had joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 and quickly became one of the team's most prominent players. He also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

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