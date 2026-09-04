'It's better if they think I'm dead!' - Former Corinthians and Vasco striker Regis Pitbull living on the streets amid severe crack addiction

Reflecting on his tragic decline in a conversation with Botta, the former forward laid bare his overwhelming anguish as he stated: "It's better if they think I'm dead... I don't want anyone to know I exist."

Alarm over his circumstances initially spread after former team-mates from an amateur side raised concerns about his deteriorating health. His struggles with substance dependency trace back to his playing career, having twice tested positive for cannabis in routine anti-doping controls.



