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'We had a conversation' - Real Madrid target Kees Smit reveals why he REJECTED a blockbuster summer transfer to stay at AZ Alkmaar
Los Blancos' midfield search
Real Madrid actively searched for midfield reinforcements throughout the recent transfer window. While Jose Mourinho's side signed former Man City star Bernardo Silva alongside highly-rated prospect Sergio Martinez, the Spanish giants remained in the market for further additions to the engine room.
Spain World Cup-winning captain Rodri emerged as the club's primary objective, but ultimately joined arch-rivals Barcelona, forcing Los Blancos to explore alternative options. The Spanish giants subsequently compiled a shortlist of candidates capable of making an immediate impact at the Bernabeu.
AZ Alkmaar starlet Smit featured prominently on that list. Despite attracting significant interest from several top European sides throughout the summer, the 20-year-old Dutchman surprised many by committing his immediate future to his current club.
Coach's intervention changes everything
Speaking to AZ Alkmaar’s official media channels, Smit admitted he originally expected to depart during the summer. The midfielder explained that an intervention from AZ head coach Lee-Roy Echteld ultimately shifted his perspective.
“To be honest, at first I had the feeling that I was going to leave, but then it turned out that the coach really wanted me to stay,” he said, as quoted by AS. “I feel good here, surrounded by friends and family. That’s why I stayed.”
The youngster also disclosed that the Eredivisie outfit firmly closed the door on a potential exit late in the window.
“Ten days ago I had a conversation and then AZ didn’t want to let me go anymore," Smit added. "I took it positively, because I feel like I’m not done here yet."
Ignoring the transfer noise
Moving to a club of Real Madrid's stature brings intense media scrutiny, a reality the AZ academy product had to navigate as speculation regarding his future dominated headlines across Spain and the Netherlands. However, Smit chose to detach himself from the daily gossip.
“At first I read a lot, but then I started to do it less," he noted. "Because some things are not true either. I can cope with it quite well. In short, I’m here and I’m happy to be here.”
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Continuing development in the Netherlands
With the transfer window now firmly shut, Smit can fully concentrate on his development at the AFAS Stadion. Remaining in a familiar environment guarantees him the regular first-team minutes essential for a young player's progression under Echteld's guidance.
The midfielder has already justified that faith with a spectacular start to the new campaign. Fresh off helping AZ lift the KNVB Cup last term, Smit played a starring role as his side dismantled PSV Eindhoven 4-0 to clinch the Johan Cruyff Shield in the season's curtain-raiser.
Should he maintain this blistering form in the Dutch top flight, elite suitors like Real Madrid will undoubtedly return. For now, the teenager is tasked with driving AZ's domestic charge and proving he is ready for a monumental step up in the future.
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