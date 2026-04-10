'I expect more' - Real Madrid loanee Endrick fired warning by Lyon boss over performance levels

Fonseca has gone public with his frustrations regarding Endrick’s current form, insisting that the 19-year-old must take more responsibility on the pitch. The forward, who joined Lyon on a six-month loan from Real to gain regular first-team football, initially hit the ground running but has struggled to maintain that momentum as the season reaches its climax.

Speaking ahead of Lyon's clash with Lorient on Sunday, the Portuguese tactician did not hold back in his assessment of the youngster. "I am not satisfied with how Endrick is playing," Fonseca said on Friday. "I'm not here to break players but I expect more from a player like Endrick, and I think he has the obligation to do more."