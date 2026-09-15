Mourinho's Madrid meltdown avoided! Late Espi winner saves stumbling giants after horror collapse

Real Madrid scraped past Elche with a 3-2 victory at the Martinez Valero, repeating familiar mistakes by dominating the first half before flirting with disaster after the break. Under the creative guidance of Arda Guler, Los Blancos went into the interval with a comfortable two-goal cushion. However, they emerged for the second period lacking ambition, energy, and defensive focus, allowing a spirited Elche side to mount a fierce comeback.

The performance raised fresh concerns over the team's consistency and tendency to slip into a sluggish pace when defending a lead.