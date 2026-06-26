AFP
PSG target Desire Doue's brother as perfect Achraf Hakimi back-up amid Ivory Coast heroics
Parisians identify defensive target
After completely failing to recruit a suitable defensive deputy last summer, sporting director Luis Campos has renewed his search for a specialised right-back, Foot01 reports. The club previously relied on makeshift solutions, deploying midfielders Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves to fill in during Hakimi’s rare absences. However, PSG have now turned their attention toward the 23-year-old Strasbourg defender Guela, who enjoyed an outstanding domestic campaign in Alsace after signing a contract until June 2029.
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Versatility impresses club hierarchy
Reports from Fussballdatenindicate that the Parc des Princes hierarchy is thoroughly convinced by the Ivorian international's tactical profile. The former Rennes man has developed into a benchmark defender in Ligue 1, contributing two goals and seven assists across 34 appearances. His unique ability to operate as a traditional full-back, slot into central defence, or tuck into midfield perfectly aligns with the fluid tactical demands of manager Luis Enrique.
International exploits raise stock
Guela's rising reputation has been further cemented by his performances for the Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup, featuring three times to help secure a round of 32 berth. He started in victories over Ecuador and Curacao, and appeared as a late substitute against Germany, alerting heavyweights like Borussia Dortmund. Consequently, Strasbourg have slapped a significant €30m to €35m valuation on Desire's older brother to ward off elite suitors.
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Transfer battle looms large
The upcoming transfer window will test PSG's ability to negotiate effectively while managing squad harmony, as they must convince the Ivorian to accept a backup role. With rival suitors circling, the French giants must move swiftly to trigger formal discussions before pre-season preparations get fully underway under Enrique. Resolving this long-standing depth issue remains a critical priority as the board aims to successfully defend their Ligue 1 title and retain their Champions League crown next season.