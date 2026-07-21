Pep Guardiola taking charge of Italy requires a ‘miracle’ despite face-to-face talks between Paolo Maldini, Leonardo & former Manchester City boss

Italy have made Guardiola their primary target for the vacant managerial role. According to a report from Football Italia, technical director Maldini and his advisor Leonardo travelled to Barcelona this weekend to meet directly with Guardiola. The Italian football federation dream of securing the highly successful manager after he departed Manchester City, where he spent the last 10 years.

A photograph of Maldini and Leonardo travelling on a plane back to Italy following their discussions has surfaced online, fuelling speculation among supporters. Despite the direct approach from such high-profile figures, persuading Guardiola to return to the dugout immediately appears to be extremely difficult, as he has repeatedly expressed his desire to step away from management temporarily.