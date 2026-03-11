Paulo Fonseca fires back at 'very unfair' Endrick criticism amid Lyon form slump

With the pressure mounting, Fonseca has stepped in to shield his young star from the growing backlash. Following a 1-1 draw against Paris FC on Sunday, where Endrick failed to make an impact as a substitute, Fonseca was quick to remind critics of the player's age and previous lack of competitive action.

“He is only 19; you expect a lot from him. Endrick spent over a year without playing, and now he is playing almost every match,” Fonseca told reporters. The manager clearly feels that the weight of expectation is becoming excessive: “When he scores, the evaluation is very positive, but when he doesn’t score, [the criticism] is very heavy and unfair.”