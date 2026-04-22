"Outstanding, honestly": Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is impressed by a Leverkusen star

Bayern’s dominance meant Neuer enjoyed a relatively quiet evening, although he was occasionally tested. His most notable intervention arrived in the 52nd minute, when he produced a superb save to deny Nathan Tella and keep Leverkusen at bay.

“My job is to stay focused and play my part. It reminds me of the old days, when I faced just one or two situations and had to be there. That’s what the second half felt like today,” explained Neuer.

The 40-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, would not confirm whether he will stay on for another season. “You can try to tempt me, but I’m obviously not going to announce anything now. Things are looking good at the moment, it’s fun,” the former Germany captain said, keeping his options close to his chest.

Neuer was, however, delighted to be back in the DFB Cup final with Bayern for the first time since 2020, which takes place on 23 May at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. “For someone who knows how special this match is, the long wait was annoying,” Neuer said of Munich’s absence from the final since 2020. “The cup means a lot to all of us; it has its own atmosphere. We were determined to get back, and thankfully we did.”

Their opponents will be decided on Thursday, when VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg contest the second semi-final.