Old Trafford collapse! Michael Carrick under fire as Man Utd blow two-goal lead in humiliating Carabao Cup exit

United have crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a shock 3-2 third-round defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford. Carrick's side suffered a staggering collapse, losing the match despite holding a comfortable early advantage on home soil.

The Red Devils raced out of the blocks, even though the manager made several changes to the starting line-up. They quickly established a 2-0 lead within the opening ten minutes of the contest. Shea Lacey struck the opening goal in the eighth minute, and Mason Mount doubled the advantage just two minutes later to put the hosts in complete control.

However, Brighton refused to surrender and managed to halve the deficit just before the half-time whistle. Charalampos Kostoulas found the back of the net for the visitors, perfectly setting up a tense second half and shifting the momentum of the cup tie.