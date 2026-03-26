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England women's wonderkids NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

NXGN 2026: Lola Brown, Laila Harbert and 10 English wonderkids that Lionesses fans NEED to know

NXGN
England
WSL
L. Harbert
L. Brown
C. Wellesley-Smith
C. Sarwie
J. Anderson
R. Maltby
Arsenal Women
Chelsea FC Women
Aston Villa Women
Leicester City WFC
Liverpool FC Women
Valadares Gaia
Manchester United Women
N. Las
Z. Shaw
E. Parkinson
O. Junaid
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Analysis

Two England prospects have made the Women's NXGN 2026 list, but that is just scratching the surface when it comes to the talent coming through in one of the best and most successful nations in women's football. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses have won back-to-back European Championship trophies and reached the final of the most recent World Cup, and it looks like they are set up for future success with the quality coming through the pipeline.

That's evident just by looking at the results of the youth teams in recent times. After bettering a run to the Under-17 Euros semi-finals in 2023 by making the final in 2024, England then finished fourth at the U17 World Cup later that year, despite it being their first appearance at the tournament since 2016. There was success for the U19s, too, who reached the semi-finals of their Euros last year to secure a place at the U20 World Cup for the first time since 2018, a tournament which will be played later this year.

It’s no wonder Wiegman is keen to take a look at some of the players involved in these successes in her senior squad, then. The Lionesses boss gave out plenty of first call-ups and debuts last year, with Michelle Agyemang, who placed 10th on the NXGN 2025 list, England's breakout star of the last 12 months. With such a pathway established, the youth team coaches are asking their players who will be next - and there are plenty of candidates, too.

So, who are the potential future Lionesses that fans of the women's game in England should be keeping an eye on? GOAL picks out 10 players, born on or after January 1, 2007, who could develop into stars...

  • Jessica Anderson Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Jessica Anderson (Manchester United)

    Since the turn of the year, Manchester United fans have been offered a few glimpses at the exciting talent coming through the club's famed youth set-up. Layla Drury, a regular in the Wales youth national teams who has just accepted a call-up to England's U19s, scored on her debut in the FA Cup victory over Burnley in January. Then, just last month, Jessica Anderson, a scorer in pre-season against Real Betis, was given her first competitive run out in the Champions League knockout tie against Atletico Madrid.

    Anderson has been a constant in England's youth teams over the last couple of years, and she has spent a lot of the current season training with United's first team, showing head coach Marc Skinner what she can do. Long seen as a midfielder, she's been pushed further forward more recently, and it was out wide that she made her Red Devils debut, showing great footwork and an infectious work rate that has always been evident, regardless of her position on the pitch, but also rather impressive physicality for a 17-year-old.

    The development Anderson has enjoyed this season has not gone unnoticed by England, either, with her bumped up into the U20s in recent camps.

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  • Lola Brown Chelsea Women WSL trophy 2024-25Getty Images

    Lola Brown (Chelsea)

    It's hard not to get excited about watching Lola Brown play football. A direct, positive and skilful winger - all qualities which stood out in England's run to the U17 Euros final in 2024, a tournament in which she was named to the Best XI - Brown enjoyed some bright cameos with Chelsea last season and showed just why head coach Sonia Bompastor believes she is one of the best young talents coming through in England. That Bompastor praised Brown for having the right mentality to succeed said a lot about her personality, too.

    Now on loan in the second-tier with Crystal Palace, Brown will hope regular exposure to senior football can aid her physical development, a step which will help her bring her dynamic wing play and surprisingly efficient end product to the women's game more effectively.

  • Laila Harbert England Women 2026Getty Images

    Laila Harbert (Arsenal)

    It feels like Laila Harbert has all the tools to be a success at the elite level. Technically superb and with an ever-growing understanding of the game, the defensive midfielder is developing physically as she accrues different experiences, too, having spent time in the English second-tier with Watford and Southampton before a temporary move to the United States with the Portland Thorns, where she learned plenty from U.S. women's national team stars Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie.

    A natural leader who has worn the armband at England youth level, Harbert is now on loan with Everton, looking to continue her progress towards the long-term vision of breaking into the Arsenal first team. She's had involvements before, making the matchday squad for Champions League fixtures and playing in a friendly in Australia, and a looming changing of the guard for the Gunners could pave the way for more opportunities.

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  • Omotara Junaid England Women 2026Getty Images

    Omotara Junaid (Florida State)

    While plenty of top American talent continues to make an immediate jump into the NWSL rather than taking the traditional route through the college system, the latter path still has plenty of value and continues to attract great players - and not just from within the United States. Arsenal academy product and England youth team star Omotara Junaid is one of those from abroad who has chosen the route recently, starting her time at Florida State University last year.

    A versatile box-to-box midfielder who can also play out wide, either in an attacking role or as a full-back, Junaid - who is also eligible to represent Nigeria - excelled in the Gunners' youth set-up, earning opportunities with the first team in pre-season friendlies and even captained the U21s at just 16 years old. It'll be fascinating how exposure to a totally different style, and experience off the pitch, impacts her promising development.

  • Nelly Las Leicester Women 2024-25Getty Images

    Nelly Las (Leicester City)

    Last season was something of a mini-breakout for Nelly Las. Amid injuries, the versatile wide player was granted opportunities aplenty from the bench by former Leicester boss Amandine Miquel, plus a couple of starts, and took full advantage of her minutes by showcasing her potential in some all-action performances. The highlight, undoubtedly, came in the form of a goal against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

    While keen not to overlook the "good quality on the ball" Las has, Miquel noted that "her physical quality of speed and being able to repeat those high-speed actions a lot in a short number of time is definitely something making a big difference in the game now". Opportunities have not been as plentiful this term, leading to a loan move to Ipswich in January, but that should not be a long-term concern for a player whose impact at England level has also been considerable, with her named to the U17 Euros Team of the Tournament when the Young Lionesses reached the final in 2024.

  • Rachel Maltby Aston Villa Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Rachel Maltby (Aston Villa)

    The Lionesses have long had a problem at left-back as there simply have not been many English players playing the position naturally or regularly over the years. Rachel Maltby's emergence, then, is a real blessing. Though operating in the slightly nuanced role of left wing-back, no Englishwoman has played more minutes in the position in the Women's Super League this season than the 19-year-old, who is still learning the ropes but is doing so very well.

    Boasting a good final product, owing to her previous experiences as a more attacking player, and wonderful athleticism, Maltby's tactical intelligence is only improving as she accumulates more game time at the highest level. A stand-out in England's run to the U17 Women's World Cup semi-finals in 2024, she'll hope to have a similar impact at the U20 edition later this year.

  • Erica Parkinson England Women 2025Getty Images

    Erica Parkinson (Valadares Gaia)

    There is arguably no more intriguing young player coming through the England set-up right now than Erica Parkinson. Born in Singapore to an English father and a Japanese mother, Parkinson has been thriving in Portugal with Valadares Gaia, so much so that she was named Liga BPI's Best Young Player at the end of last season. This season, she's already on track to surpass the return of four goals and three assists that helped her achieve that award, too.

    A creative and elusive midfield playmaker, Parkinson is mesmerising to watch. She glides around the pitch in a captivating manner, carving out chances at will while never shying away from an opportunity to shoot. That's not to say she is a luxury player, though. The 17-year-old works hard off the ball, too, and has even managed to stand out as the best player on the pitch when representing England's U23s, despite being so much younger than most. Eligible for four different national teams, Parkinson is committed to representing England, much to the Lionesses' delight.

  • Chloe Sarwie Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Chloe Sarwie (Chelsea)

    Given she was previously the head of Lyon’s academy, it’s no surprise that Bompastor has shown little reluctance in giving chances to Chelsea’s young talents. But that she has seen it fit to introduce Chloe Sarwie into the first-team picture this season, at just 16 years old, is also testament to the quality and maturity the young full-back is already showing, traits which have also earned her opportunities with England's U23s at the same early age.

    Most impressive is that Sarwie hasn't really looked out of place in either setting. She's well-equipped defensively and an excellent dribbler, making her a real threat going forward. Another promising young left-back in a country long devoid of them, how her development goes over the next few years will be interesting. One would expect Sarwie to have a loan spell away from Chelsea soon, but she also plays in a position where opportunities have arisen, and continue to present themselves, with the Blues.

  • Zara Shaw Liverpool Women 2024-25Getty Images

    Zara Shaw (Liverpool)

    No player on this list has had more recent bad luck in the game than Zara Shaw. Back in 2023, aged 16, she was making in-roads on the Liverpool first team, grabbing plenty of attention in pre-season having just starred at the U17 Euros. Then, an ACL injury came along and stopped her in her tracks. Shaw would get back on the pitch before the end of the 2023-24 season, then stand out at the U17 World Cup later that year, only to be dealt another ACL injury before the end of the 2024-25 season.

    It's been a real shame because we are talking about one of the brightest talents coming through the England youth set-up. Often a centre-back for her country but used regularly as a midfielder by the Reds, Shaw has a wonderful understanding of the game that allows her to be so adaptable, while her technical qualities are fantastic. Capable of dealing physically with the senior game already, the hope will be that such bad fortune only proves to be a minor speed bump on the road to becoming a leading figure for England and Liverpool in the years to come.

  • Cecily Wellesley-Smith England Women 2026Getty Images

    Cecily Wellesley-Smith (Arsenal)

    Cecily Wellesley-Smith has had a different route through to the senior women's game than others of her age, as she was playing first-team football in the English third-tier at 16. A product of Oxford United's regional talent centre, the centre-back impressed so much after breaking into the senior side that she would be on the books at Arsenal soon enough.

    A leading talent in England's youth teams, making the Team of the Tournament at the U17 Euros in 2024, Arsenal have set about trying to give Wellesley-Smith more experience at a higher level in recent times, after she initially spent time back with Oxford. Minutes were tough to come by at Leicester in the first half of this season, but that is already different since the turn of the year, with the teenager getting more opportunities since joining Swedish side Rosengard on a temporary basis instead.