Nottingham Forest confirm appointment of Oliver Glasner as new head coach - with ex-Crystal Palace boss reportedly set to earn £13m-a-year at the City Ground

In Glasner, Forest have a manager who has proven he can deliver on the biggest stages. He famously guided Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 before making an immediate impact in England. His pedigree was a driving force behind the appointment, with the club eager to establish themselves as a force in both domestic and continental competition after a period of significant managerial turnover.

"I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest as head coach," Glasner said to official club website in his first interview. "From my very first conversations with the owner and the leadership team, it was evident to me that they have a clear vision for this football club and complete trust and belief in me and my staff to build a strong future together over the long term. That trust and shared commitment, together with the potential that I see within the squad, were key factors for me and I am excited about what we can achieve together.

"Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and history, a two-time European Champion with one of the most passionate fan bases in football. Our aim is to build a team that can help take the club to the next level in the years ahead and that our supporters can be proud of.

"My immediate focus is on meeting the players and staff and getting to work as we begin pre-season. I’m excited for the future and will work tirelessly to represent this great club with pride and to bring success on the pitch. I can’t wait to get started."

Owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed his delight, stating: "Oliver is a winner. He has earned success through his leadership, his personality and the style of football his teams play."



