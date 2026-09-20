'Life writes the best stories!' – Niko Kovac sends message after Germany snubbed striker delivers BVB victory

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac lauded his side's resilience after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory away at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga's marquee matchday fixture. The result ensured BVB started a league campaign with four consecutive wins for the first time in eleven years.

Maxi Beier scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute to send Kovac's men into the international break at the top of the table.

The manager emphasized the importance of grinding out tough away victories against quality domestic opposition.