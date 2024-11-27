How have the teams in the NFC South performed as we enter the final stretch of the season?

The NFC South remains one of the most unpredictable divisions in the league, with teams struggling to maintain consistency.

The Atlanta Falcons are likely to claim the division title, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff hopes are waning due to injuries and defensive inconsistency.

The New Orleans Saints, despite early-season optimism, have faltered and seen coaching changes, while the Carolina Panthers are showing signs of growth, even though they still face numerous issues.