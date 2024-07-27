NFL 2024 Top 5 NFL MVP Candidates: Can Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson win their third?

The NFL MVP award has always been a topic of discussion ahead of every season.
In order to be named NFL MVP, a player must perform exceptionally well on one of the greatest teams, but as recent history has shown, quarterbacks are more likely to receive the award.
Every year since 2013, a quarterback has won league MVP. Running back Adrian Peterson was the last skill player to win the award. A wide receiver has never earned the achievement. Meanwhile, rookie signal-caller has won the award only once in NFL history.
This past season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP race by a landslide , garnering 49 of the 50 first-place votes cast to become only the 11th player to win the award on multiple occasions.
The two-time All-Pro first claimed the MVP title in 2019, his sophomore season, sweeping every first-place vote on his initial go-around.
Despite winning the 2023 award in dominant fashion, Jackson is not the favourite in the 2024 NFL MVP race, with three-peat chasing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes emerging as a frontrunner.
With all of that in mind, GOAL rank our top-5 potential MVP candidates for the 2024 season.