NFL 2024 Top 5 NFL MVP Candidates: Can Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson win their third?

As attentions turn to the 2024 season, GOAL lists early MVP candidates, including CJ Stroud, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes?

The NFL MVP award has always been a topic of discussion ahead of every season.

In order to be named NFL MVP, a player must perform exceptionally well on one of the greatest teams, but as recent history has shown, quarterbacks are more likely to receive the award.

Every year since 2013, a quarterback has won league MVP. Running back Adrian Peterson was the last skill player to win the award. A wide receiver has never earned the achievement. Meanwhile, rookie signal-caller has won the award only once in NFL history.

This past season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP race by a landslide , garnering 49 of the 50 first-place votes cast to become only the 11th player to win the award on multiple occasions.

The two-time All-Pro first claimed the MVP title in 2019, his sophomore season, sweeping every first-place vote on his initial go-around.

Despite winning the 2023 award in dominant fashion, Jackson is not the favourite in the 2024 NFL MVP race, with three-peat chasing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes emerging as a frontrunner.

With all of that in mind, GOAL rank our top-5 potential MVP candidates for the 2024 season.