'Filled his tank' - Neymar singled out for special praise by Santos boss after Brazil superstar makes winning return

Following the hard-fought victory, Cuca was quick to highlight the immense physical work put in by his players. Explaining his tactical assessment, the manager said: "It is a natural process that we have been developing and, naturally, they have been playing well. Neymar filled the tank, as we say. Gabigol [Barbosa] too. Today they did well in the match. I haven't seen their physical numbers, but, for sure, it must have been one of the best matches in the year, in the physical and competitive aspect, for them. The tendency is for him [Neymar] to keep playing. He doesn't need to play Sunday and Wednesday, Sunday and Wednesday, ninety minutes, all the time. Naturally, you can manage it so that he is whole every three days."