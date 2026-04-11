World Cup boost for Neymar as Carlo Ancelotti hints he WOULD be willing to take Brazil star to World Cup - under one condition

Ancelotti has made it clear that while talent is never in question, physical readiness is the absolute priority for his squad selection. The manager highlighted that there will be no special treatment for big names if they cannot meet the rigorous demands of a major tournament.

“Neymar is capable of coming back. I have said it several times, and it is very clear: I will only call up players who are physically ready," Ancelotti said firmly. “After his knee injury (in December), Neymar has recovered well; he is scoring goals. He needs to keep moving in that direction and improve his fitness. He is on the right path."