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Neymar to the rescue! Brazil star's family company pays off debt to lift Santos transfer ban
Financial lifeline clears sanction
The Brazilian giants are officially free from their FIFA transfer embargo after settling an outstanding R$12 million (£1.7m/$2.3m) debt owed to Monaco over midfielder Jean Lucas. The sanction, which had frozen the club's transfer activity since July, was resolved following a vital capital injection from NR Sports. In return, Santos and Neymar's family agency will jointly negotiate and commercialise unallocated kit sponsorship space.
- Sports Press Photo
Peixe confirm debt resolution
Club management confirmed the lifting of the embargo via an official statement released on Thursday. Explaining the financial resolution in their official release, Santos stated: "Santos FC have settled the Transfer Ban and are once again clear to operate in the transfer market. The operation was made possible thanks to the support of NR Sports, through which the Club received an immediate financial injection. In return, Santos FC and the company will jointly negotiate kit sponsorship inventory that has not yet been commercialised."
Brazilian giants eye reinforcements
The emergency move was made to address a severe squad depth crisis while easing pressure on a club still managing an estimated total debt of £13m. The lifting of the FIFA ban allows Santos to proceed with the signing of former Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, who has been identified as the club's primary target, according to Diario Sport. The playmaker is expected to provide an immediate boost to the Peixe side as they look to pull clear of domestic relegation danger.
- Rainier Moura
Crucial derby test awaits
Santos face a clash against Corinthians this weekend as they look to extend their precarious two-point cushion above the Campeonato Brasileiro relegation zone. Neymar is set to return to the starting lineup after sitting out the 3-0 defeat against Palmeiras in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final. The club's focus is now split between chasing down that aggregate deficit at Vila Belmiro and securing crucial league points against a Memphis Depay-led side.
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