'It would be nice to repay them!' – Mykola Matviyenko makes bold promise ahead of PSV clash

Shakhtar Donetsk captain Mykola Matviyenko expressed immense pride as the Ukrainian giants prepare to make their Champions League return against PSV at the PSV Stadion. The experienced defender highlighted the squad's excitement to compete again at the highest level of European football.

With several young players in the squad set for their debut in the competition, Matviyenko emphasized the importance of mental preparation.

The skipper noted that head coach Arda Turan has been instrumental in easing pre-match nerves.



