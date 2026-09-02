Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk speaks out after sealing dramatic Tottenham transfer move to reunite with Roberto De Zerbi in double Stamford Bridge raid

Reacting to the transfer, Mudryk expressed his delight at linking up with his former manager. "It's a great feeling," he told Tottenham's official website. "I can't wait to start training and playing for the club, and I'm so excited to be reunited with Roberto De Zerbi.

"I'm a player who brings speed and creativity, and I want to help in both the offensive and defensive areas. I want to make the fans excited. I can see it's a strong squad here with good players, and I'm looking forward to sharing a pitch and special moments with them."

De Zerbi, who coached Mudryk during the 2021-22 campaign at Shakhtar Donetsk, welcomed the reunion. "Having worked with Misha earlier in his career, I know exactly what he can bring to our team," De Zerbi stated. "He has the quality to change a game with his speed and ability in one-vs-one situations, and is an exciting, attacking talent. I will demand a lot from Misha and it is our job to help him find the best version of himself. If we do that then he can become a very important player for us. I am very happy he chose to come here, and I cannot wait to work with him again."

Defensive signing Tosin also expressed his enthusiasm: "I'm in an important part of my career and speaking to the head coach and knowing the type of football he wants to play, I think it's a very good fit. He wants the team to play with courage and that's something that I always look to do. I want to achieve the absolute best, to push this team and this club as much as possible to where we deserve to be. That's something that has to be done every single day, especially on the training pitch, and I will be bringing that mentality to the club."



