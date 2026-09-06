Mykhailo Mudryk breaks silence after making long-awaited Tottenham debut as Roberto De Zerbi issues fitness warning

Mudryk came off the bench in the 74th minute during Tottenham's 0-0 draw at The City Ground on Saturday. The match marked the first competitive outing for Mudryk since November 2024, having recently completed a suspension for doping offences.

The winger, who joined Spurs on a deadline-day loan from Chelsea, looked threatening in his brief cameo and quickly took to Instagram to share his thoughts. "No feeling better to be back on the pitch. First minutes in new colours. Thanks for support, furthermore," Mudryk wrote.