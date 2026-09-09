Milan Skriniar feels 'huge responsibility' as Fenerbahce end 18-year Champions League absence against Roma

Fenerbahce captain Milan Skriniar will lead his team out at Chobani Stadium as the club ends an 18-year absence from the Champions League main stage against Roma. The Turkish giants navigated three qualifying rounds under head coach Ismail Kartal to secure their return.

Speaking alongside Kartal at the pre-match press conference, Skriniar acknowledged the emotional weight of bringing elite European football back to Istanbul.

The defender emphasized that the squad is fully aware of what the milestone means to the supporters following nearly two decades away.



