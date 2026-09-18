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Mikel Arteta hails 'tremendous' David Raya as Arsenal boss claims goalkeeper has taken Gunners to a different level
Spanish stopper transforms defence
Signing the goalkeeper from Brentford in 2023 has proved to be one of the defining masterstrokes of the Arteta era. The Spain international has now clocked up 153 appearances for the Gunners, registering 72 clean sheets across Europe's top five leagues. His commanding presence helped drive the north London club to the Premier League title last season, an achievement capped by his third consecutive Golden Glove award.
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Manager salutes elite mentality
Speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's league game, the Spanish manager refused to compare his players but stressed the goalkeeper's vital importance to the club.
Asked whether the goalkeeper was his best piece of business, Arteta said: "I don't know - he's been a tremendous signing, there is no question about that. Whether he is the best or not is just an opinion. It doesn't matter, we are so happy to have him. He has elevated the team to a different level and now we have to maintain that level."
Discussing the goalkeeper's mental strength through early high-pressure moments, Arteta added: "I think it's his mentality. David has tremendous quality but he has overcome a lot of difficulties and challenges to reach this point. It wasn't easy at the beginning, he had to dig in and prove himself. Now, he has the right to be one of the best."
Remarkable statistics underline dominance
The goalkeeper's standing is highlighted by his ability to step up in key moments, including his latest penalty save against Enzo Le Fee. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, only Caoimhin Kelleher (five) has saved more penalties among Premier League goalkeepers in all competitions, excluding shoot-outs. Over that same period, Raya has saved 72.3% of the shots he has faced, further cementing his influence in the side.
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Seagulls clash tests momentum
Arsenal will look to maintain their perfect start to the season when they face Brighton on Saturday. The Gunners have won four of their last six Premier League games against the Seagulls (D2), as many as they managed in their first 12 meetings (D3 L5). The fixture marks their final outing before the extended international break.
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