Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will kick-off on 19 September 2026 at 15:00 GMT (11:00 AM EST / 16:00 BST / 16:00 SAST).

Seagulls host flawless Gunners on the South Coast

Brighton & Hove Albion return to the American Express Stadium to host league leaders Arsenal for Matchweek 5 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. Coming off a high-scoring domestic away triumph, Fabian Hürzeler's side aim to leverage home turf advantage to hand the title contenders their first stumble of the season. For Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, taking the trip south following consecutive victories across domestic and European competitions presents an important test as they look to preserve their unblemished Premier League record.

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The Seagulls' five-goal rout at Coventry

Brighton & Hove Albion enter Saturday brimming with momentum after delivering a dominant 5–0 away victory over Coventry City on Matchday 4 (September 13). Charalampos Kostoulas opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Malick Yalcouyé, Pascal Groß, Lewis Dunk, and Yasin Ayari added second-half strikes to cap off a ruthless performance. The result builds on a 1–1 home draw with Leeds United on Matchday 3, proving Brighton possess plenty of firepower despite mid-week cup commitments.

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The Gunners' second-half strike pair sinks Sunderland

Arsenal travel to the south coast full of confidence after securing a hard-fought 2–0 away win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Matchday 4 (September 12). After navigating a scoreless opening period, substitute Bruno Guimarães broke the deadlock in the 58th minute before Bukayo Saka sealed all three points with a stoppage-time penalty. Coupled with their 2–1 win over Chelsea and a 1–0 Champions League away triumph against Napoli, Arteta's squad continue to showcase remarkable tactical control and defensive discipline.

Can Brighton's high energy crack Arsenal's solid backline?

Historical encounters on the south coast have often delivered fast-paced action and dynamic tactical setups. Brighton's fluid midfield combinations led by Pascal Groß and Yasin Ayari will aim to break through Arsenal's central structure. Meanwhile, Arsenal will count on the creative movement of Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka to unlock Brighton's defence. With crucial points at stake early in the campaign, Saturday's fixture promises elite Premier League drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Fabian Hurzeler faces a lengthy absentee list heading into this match. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, and Evan Ferguson are all ruled out, leaving Brighton's squad stretched across multiple positions. Updates on their availability will be added closer to kick-off.

For Arsenal, William Saliba remains sidelined, which is the only confirmed injury concern in Mikel Arteta's squad at this stage. The Gunners are otherwise expected to have a full complement of options available for selection.

Form

Brighton arrive in strong form, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 5-0 thrashing of Coventry City, while they also beat Aston Villa 4-0 and defeated Tromsoe 4-0 in Conference League qualification. The Seagulls have scored 13 goals across those five games while conceding eight, though a 4-3 loss at Chelsea shows vulnerability at the back.

Arsenal have won all five of their last matches without dropping a point. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Sunderland, and they have also beaten SSC Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League, Chelsea 2-1, Aston Villa 1-0, and Coventry City 3-0. The Gunners have scored seven goals across those five fixtures and conceded none in their last three competitive outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium. Before that, Arsenal beat Brighton 2-1 at home in the Premier League in December 2025 and also defeated them 2-0 in the Carabao Cup in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal hold three wins to Brighton's none, with two draws rounding out the record.