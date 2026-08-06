Mikel Arteta tight-lipped on Bruno Guimaraes arrival as Arsenal offloads Christian Norgaard to Everton

Arteta refused to be drawn into speculation regarding Guimaraes, despite reports circulating that a massive transfer is reaching its final stages. The Gunners are understood to have agreed a £75m fee for the Brazilian midfielder, who has reportedly been given permission to travel for a medical. However, speaking after the 3-2 loss to Real Betis, Arteta maintained his usual stance of not discussing players who belong to other clubs.

When pressed on how much of a boost the 28-year-old would be to his squad, Arteta was firm in his response. "I'm not going to talk about any players who aren't Arsenal players," the Spaniard stated. He later added: "Well, I can tell you at the moment that something happens and we can announce it. I will give you my straight answer."