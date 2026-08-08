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'A move I can see happening' - Michael Owen urges Arsenal to sign £40m Man Utd star
Gunners consider alternative target
Arsenal are back exploring the market for a new left winger following their failed attempt to sign Vinicius, who chose to remain at Madrid. The Gunners were reportedly prepared to make the Brazilian superstar the highest-paid player in Premier League history after releasing Trossard. Former England striker Owen believes Arteta's side should consider Rashford, who could be available for £40m, rather than pursuing other costly targets like Bradley Barcola.
- AFP
Owen approves potential move
Speaking to Metro, Owen argued that a move to the Emirates Stadium for Rashford would represent a logical step for all parties involved. Addressing Arsenal's tactical requirements, he stated: "I didn't see Vinicius Junior to Arsenal happening, but a move for someone like Rashford would make sense.
"This would be a move I can see happening and makes sense as Arsenal are looking for a left-sided striker. He would fit well into Arteta's plans and work well with the rest of the squad they have. So I can see this happening if Arsenal were to approach Manchester United."
Old Trafford future uncertain
Rashford's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain following a season-long loan spell at Barcelona, after the Catalan giants opted to complete the signing of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon instead. The 28-year-old is set to return to Red Devils training ahead of a friendly against Leeds United.
On the forward's prospects under manager Michael Carrick, Owen added to Casino.org: "He looks the perfect person to put an arm around his shoulder to make him feel part of the squad and back into the mix at Manchester United.
"He is a World Cup England player, so he is of top quality and can be a big asset to Manchester United. Spending time in Barcelona can only further benefit his career and experience, so I guess it could be 50/50, but Carrick could be the right man to get the best out of Rashford."
- APL
Preseason preparation holds key
Rashford will link up with United's pre-season training next week to prove his worth to Carrick before a final decision on his future is made. As for Arsenal, the club hierarchy must decide whether to submit a formal bid to the Red Devils or focus their attention elsewhere before the transfer window closes. The upcoming pre-season fixtures will serve as a crucial platform for Rashford to demonstrate his fitness ahead of the new campaign.
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